Transfer news LIVE: Man City 'agree £15m deal to sign Argentine wonderkid Julian Alvarez from River Plate' as Tottenham move closer to £20m deal for Adama Traore - the latest from the Premier League and Europe

Hazard to stay at Real Madrid next season as Ancelotti confirms he remains part of his plans

Eden Hazard is set to stay at Spanish giants Real Madrid after his manager confirmed he was in the club's plans for next season.

The Belgian's life in the Spanish capital has been far from easy since his move from Chelsea in 2019.

Hazard has been plagued by injury and has missed a total of 65 games in his three seasons at Madrid.

Barcelona boss Xavi gives ultimatum to unsettled Dembele who is told to ‘decide his future’

Ousmane Dembele has been told to decide his future after a Barcelona official confirmed the Frenchman would be allowed to leave in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has been left out of recent Barcelona squads as his contract is set to expire in the summer and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely.

He was told earlier this week by director of football Mateu Alemany that he should be looking to leave the club 'as soon as possible' as Barcelona only want 'players that are committed.'

Juventus confirm Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the club

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will leave the club next week before the January transfer window closes.

Ramsey, 31, has has had an injury-hit two-and-a-half years with the Serie A giants, playing just 49 times and scoring five goals.

Allegri revealed the Wales international will depart Turin for the closure of the winter window closes next week.

The 31-year-old has made just one league start for Juve this season, and picked up two appearances from the bench. Ramsey joined the Old Lady on a free transfer in July 2019.

Claudio Ranieri facing the SACK at Watford after miserable loss to Norwich

Watford have begun the process of identifying Claudio Ranieri's successor with the Italian facing the sack following Friday's abysmal home loss to Norwich.

Sources close to the club expect Ranieri to lose his job following the embarrassing loss with the Hornets now actively seeking his replacement.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed on New Years Eve that the Italian was under increasing pressure at Vicarage Road amid doubts over his suitability as head coach.

Claudio Ranieri could last in the job until a new manager agrees to take over - but it is now looking increasingly likely that his reign at Vicarage Road is drawing to a close.

Eriksen returns to train with Ajax reserves amid rumours of Brentford or Leicester move

Christian Eriksen was back at Ajax on Friday to train with the club's reserve side ahead of his potential return to the Premier League this month.

Eriksen, 29, is on the hunt for a new club after being released by Inter Milan back in October due to his implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

The Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest during last summer's European Championship, was unable to play for Inter after being fitted with the device, with Serie A rules preventing players from competing with pacemakers.

Christian Eriksen headed back to Ajax to train with his former side's reserves this week. The 29-year-old is on the hunt for a new team after being released by Inter Milan back in October.

Rudiger putting family first as he says he ‘feel great about living in London’ amid talks over new Chelsea deal

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says his 'family feel great in London', as talks over a new deal continue.

Rudiger, 28, is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs after entering the final six months of his contract.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for his star centre back to remain at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munch and Juventus all keen to secure his services.

Rudiger believes his future lies in London, and says it is 'easy' to remain committed for the rest of his contract. Chelsea must make him the highest-paid defender in the Premier League to keep him.

Pogba, Martial and Cavani ‘ALL for sale this month’ as Man United’s interim boss Rangnick aims to improve dressing room mood

Ralf Rangnick is looking to sell Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani this month because they are 'killing the mood' in the Manchester United dressing room, according to reports.

United are expected to move some players on before the January transfer window closes, with the club aiming to cash in on Jesse Lingard before his contract expires in the summer.

Pogba is also set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and Bild are reporting that the midfielder is one of three players Rangnick wants out of his squad.

Jermain Defoe's Sunderland return on hold with Lee Johnson 'reluctant' to sign 39-year-old

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is reportedly reluctant to bring Jermain Defoe back to Wearside, despite holding talks with the player.

Earlier this week, the veteran striker told talkSPORT he had discussed a possible return to the Stadium of Light with the club after being released by Rangers this month.

Erling Haaland puts Manchester United, City, Barcelona and Real Madrid on high alert

Erling Haaland has put Premier League clubs on alert after revealing Borussia Dortmund are pushing him to make a decision over his future.

The Norwegian, who has long been a target for both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, admitted 'things will start to happen now' as Dortmund have made clear to him he has to decide his future.

Liverpool 'show real interest in Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho'

Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Fabio Carvalho, the Portuguese attacking midfielder who has helped propel Fulham's insatiable scoring run.

Carvalho, 19, scored two goals and made another in the Championship leaders' 6-2 drubbing of Birmingham City on Tuesday and was also on target in their win by the same scoreline away to Bristol City last Saturday.

Fiorentina admit they are willing to negotiate with a Premier League club for Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina have received an offer from an English club for Dusan Vlahovic, but he appears to have little interest in moving to the Premier League.

Any deal for Vlahovic, however, is complicated by the player's apparent desire not to play in England and by a lack of communication between Vlahovic's agent and Fiorentina.

Speaking to Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, Fiorentina sporting director Joe Barone confirmed a Premier League club had tabled an offer for Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham move closer to a £20m deal for Wolves ace Adama Traore

Tottenham and Wolves are moving towards a compromise agreement of around £20million for Adama Traore.

A resolution is expected by next week with talks ongoing over a deal involving add-ons after Wolves rejected Tottenham's last bid of £15m.

Man City 'agree £15m deal to sign Argentine wonderkid Julian Alvarez'

Manchester City have agreed to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

According to multiple media reports in England and Argentina, City have struck a deal to prise the 21-year-old forward from the Argentine giants for £15million.

But the forward, who last November led River to win a first league title in seven years, is not expected to move to City imminently and is instead due to arrive at the Etihad in the summer.

