We are all feeling the pinch of rising prices on pretty much everything, and a group of state lawmakers are proposing measures to ease the pain. I know you have been there at some point recently because my family certainly has. Too much month at the end of the money, right? Your food bill. Home heating costs, Gasoline. And so much more. Pretty much all of the basics and necessities we rely on have all gone up in cost. And they are the items you cannot exactly cut back on to save money. Could relief be on the way?

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO