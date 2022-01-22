ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bakambu makes dream debut with Marseille in French league

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fciuW_0dt5vISe00
1 of 10

PARIS (AP) — New recruit Cedric Bakambu scored on his debut just two minutes after coming on as Marseille won 2-0 at Lens to move to second in the French league on Saturday.

With Arkadiusz Milik struggling for form, Marseille signed Bakambu during the winter transfer window to add firepower to Jorge Sampaoli’s side. The move brought immediate dividends.

Bakambu, who scored 48 goals in 71 appearances for Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan before his return to the French league, made it 2-0 in the 76th minute. Dimitri Payet had put the visitors in front with a first-half penalty.

Bakambu, a former Sochaux player, replaced Luis Henrique in the 74th minute. After playing a one-two with Matteo Guendouzi, he was perfectly set up on the left side of the area and found the net with a left-footed shot from a tight angle.

Guendouzi was also involved in the opening goal. The midfielder was pushed in the back by Facundo Medina after Cengiz Ünder rushed down the left flank and crossed the ball into the box. Referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the penalty spot and Payet — who was at the start at the move with a superb pass for Ünder — calmly sent goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez the wrong way.

It was Marseille’s fifth consecutive away win.

Marseille moved one point ahead of Nice, which plays at Metz on Sunday. PSG has a 10-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of its home game against Reims.

BREST UPSETS LILLE

Brest upset Lille 2-0 to return to winning ways and put an end to the defending champion’s nine-match unbeaten run.

The hosts took the lead on their first attack after only three minutes thanks to an own-goal by Tiago Djalo, then withstood Lille’s pressure throughout the match. Striker Steve Mounié guaranteed Brest’s first win this year by adding a second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Lille remained in eighth place, 18 points behind PSG. Brest moved up to 12th, trailing Lille by four points.

Djalo accidentally beat his own goalkeeper as he tried to clear a precise cross from Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel. But the Portuguese defender lost his balance and fired the ball into the top corner instead.

American striker Timothy Weah, who has recovered from a quadriceps injury, made his first start since Dec. 1. He created a good chance for Lille just before halftime with a cutback cross for Jonathan David. The Canada striker took his chance with an instant strike and forced goalkeeper Marco Bizot to make a great diving save.

Lille dominated and pressed hard until the end.

Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec sent on new recruit Hatem Ben Arfa with 15 minutes left as a replacement for Burak Yilmaz. Exactly 265 days after his previous French league appearance, the former France international came close to snatching an equalizer but his effort from inside the box in the 88th minute was denied by Bizot.

A clumsy tackle from Zeki Celik on Franck Honorat then earned the hosts a late penalty that Mounié converted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Medina
Person
Matteo Guendouzi
Person
Timothy Weah
Person
Marco Bizot
Person
Jocelyn Gourvennec
Person
Dimitri Payet
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Marseille faces Montpellier in French Cup last 16

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Four places are up for grabs for the quarterfinals of the French Cup and the pick of the games sees Montpellier going to face 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome. Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990. Top-tier Reims is hosting second-tier Bastia and no visiting fans from the Corsican side are allowed in the stadium or in the city center, after clashes with police in 2016 led to one Bastia supporter losing sight in his left eye. Elsewhere second-tier leader Toulouse is the heavy favorite to beat fourth-tier Versailles at home and Nancy faces second-division rival Amiens.
UEFA
The Independent

Gianni Infantino’s remark on African migrants labelled ‘completely unacceptable’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of Fifa plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.“We need to give...
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Zidane Iqbal opens up on dream debut for Man Utd

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal admits his debut for the club was beyond his wildest dreams. The 18-year-old, who is set to become a senior Iraqi international, came on during the 88th minute of United's Champions League group stage dead rubber against Young Boys in December. Iqbal, who was born...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Ap#Chinese Super League#Psg#Lille Brest
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors.Restictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but with those now lifted it is full speed ahead.The six teams will battle across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament likely to be decided in the traditional denouement on “Super Saturday” in what could...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy