Premier League

Watch: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Rival Watch

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago
Manchester United snatched a 93rd minute winner through Marcus Rashford to break West Ham hearts and you can watch the match highlights here.

A 0-0 draw probably would have been a fair result with neither side at their best but the England international's late goal was enough to take the three points and move the Red Devils into the top four.

Watch the match highlights here:

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

West Ham United Team

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United Subs

Darren Randolph, Ben Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Mark Noble, Alex Kral, Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic, Andriy Yarmolenko

The Hammers currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Liverpool and two points clear of the Red Devils.

It's been a patchy start to Ralf Rangnick's tenureship at United with mixed form and reports that some players have been questioning his methods and tactics.

There have been signs however that things are starting to gel in spells during games but they are yet to put together a ninety minute performance.

Last weekend, they flew out of the blocks into a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa only to be pegged back late on to draw 2-2 as the Red Devils fell away in the second half.

On Wednesday, they had David De Gea to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half at Brentford only for United to excel in the second half to run out 3-1 winners.

West Ham have impressed this season with their consistency but were rocked last week losing 3-2 at home to Leeds who had been struggling.

Despite that setback, there is no doubt David Moyes has organised his team superbly this campaign and are a threat to any opposition with the power, pace and flair of Michael Antonio and the impressive Jarrod Bowen in attack.

Moyes' team have coped well with a number of injuries in defence and slowly but surely the injured players are returning to help them with their quest for top four and Europa League triumph.

LFCTransferRoom

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.
PREMIER LEAGUE
