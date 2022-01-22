ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8ZpZ_0dt5oB2600

A 17-year-old was being held without bond Saturday on charges including attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a fellow student at a high school in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, authorities said.

The suspect, Steven Alston Jr., was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called to Magruder High School in Rockville on Friday afternoon and is facing charges as an adult, Montgomery County police said.

A police news release said Saturday that Alston also is facing a charge of first-degree assault and three weapons-related counts. The Associated Press does not normally identify juveniles charged with offenses but is doing so because police named Alston and said he is facing prosecution on serious charges as an adult.

Police said school security found a 15-year-old male student in a bathroom with a gunshot wound after Friday's shooting. The wounded student, a 10th grader who hasn't been identified, underwent surgery at a hospital and was in critical condition Saturday, the news release said.

Police said officers on Friday afternoon found Alston in a classroom and a gun recovered at the school was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said Friday it wasn't clear what led to the shooting.

Saturday's news release said there’s no evidence suggesting the suspect, who is in the 11th grade, was targeting anyone else within the school of about 1,700 students. The shooting led to an hourslong lockdown before authorities deemed the school safe and dismissed students Friday.

There was nothing available Saturday afternoon about Alston’s case on a searchable database of Maryland court records. An email to the State's Attorney’s Office requesting information about Alston’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

New discord between Ukraine and US plays right into Putin's hands

(CNN) — New signs of a fracture between the US and Ukraine over the imminence of a possible Russian invasion could seriously undermine President Joe Biden's muscular front against Vladimir Putin in their escalating standoff. Frustration in Kyiv has mounted in recent days over escalating US rhetoric on the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Attempted Murder#Magruder High School#The Associated Press#State
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy