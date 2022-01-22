How to curb the pandemic ‘development dip’ in young children

Keeping an Eye on Kids’ Vision: How The Pandemic has Shed Light on Nearsightedness in Children. Stephanie Lee* took her kids for their annual school physicals in August. She was surprised to learn that her son James*, 11, could not even make out the second line of the eye exam. “In kindergarten, James had astigmatism, which is very common in Asian cultures [like his father’s] and wore glasses for a little while to correct the problem,” Lee explains. Now years later, Lee’s pediatrician told her that James is myopic, or nearsighted, in one eye. When people are nearsighted, they have difficulty seeing things that are far away. “I’m guessing the myopia has more to do with screen time,” Lee shares.

