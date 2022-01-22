Opinion: Sea shanties written for the digital age

How does one render the past visible in our unfolding days? Especially days so jammed with spectacle and alarm? Rob Swainston and Zorawar Sidhu assume the task Walter Benjamin set for the articulation of history — to “seize hold of the past as it flashes up at a moment of danger” — in Doomscrolling, a series of 18 monumental woodcuts from 2020 and 2021. Each is titled by a single date corresponding to an event in the annus horribilis leading up to the storming of the Capitol: the murder of George Floyd, Trump’s Bible photo-op, the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, the fire-bombing of the police station in Minneapolis, and so on. More than singular events, however, the artists convey the fabric of truth and lies, righteousness and hatred, that textured it all in a montage of graffiti, red MAGA caps, stars and stripes, the smoke and fire of protests and riots, and the emblems and gear of Black Lives Matter and the COVID pandemic. Swainston (who is my teaching colleague at Purchase College) began his intellectual life in political science, Sidhu in art history, and their backgrounds inform what we see — a news feed that nonetheless hews to the genealogy of woodcut as a medium of fervor and resistance.

