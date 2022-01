Luck finally ran out on the Pittsburgh Penguins winning streak, and one of the worst teams in the NHL took advantage of the Penguins’ lackluster play. Evander Kane has a new home and Connor McDavid went to bat for his new teammate. Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has become quite the social media cut-up, and he shredded the Phoenix/Arizona/Arizona State Coyotes. Will new Canucks GM Patrik Allvin put J.T. Miller on the NHL trade block and will the New York Rangers go after him?

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO