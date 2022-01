A loophole on OpenSea allowed malicious individuals to buy more than $1 million worth of NFTs.Buyers were able to purchase popular NFTs at older, lower prices. One person’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, priced at 128 ether, was sold for 87 ether – a difference of $90,000 in profit.NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain. Buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’."Listings made a long time ago are resurfacing when items transfer back into listers’ wallets," OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs, said in a tweet...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO