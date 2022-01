In just one and a half weeks, popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has already reached the Master rank on his support-only account, COOKIEMONSTER123. Primarily known for his Draven play, Tyler1 is also known for his single role unranked to Challenger series. He’s previously reached the Challenger rank as an ADC, top laner, mid laner, and jungler, leaving just support as the final role to conquer. And in record time, he’s already gotten near his goal of Challenger by getting to Master in under two weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO