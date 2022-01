Information about the first Steam Deck-verified games has been added to the Steam database. Unfortunately some high-profile productions experience some minor issues. In February - after its first and (hopefully) last delay - Steam Deck will hit the market. The portable console-PC from Valve is supposed to enable us to enjoy almost the entirety of the Steam library. "Almost", because the portable device will not offer support for VR games and apparently a couple of other titles. Information about the first titles verified for this device has appeared in the database of Steam. You can access them through SteamDB (via Gyossatis on Reddit).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO