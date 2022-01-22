ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No New Oil & Gas Leasing! Hearing on Climate & Offshore Drilling

Cover picture for the articleIn a House Natural Resources Committee hearing this week, committee members focused on the connection between offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. climate goals. This much is clear: continuing ‘business as usual’ offshore oil and gas leasing simply does not put us on a path to meet our...

Brenham Banner-Press

Federal judge nullifies nation's largest oil, gas lease sale

(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court judge has invalidated the largest offshore oil-and-gas lease sale in the nation’s history, canceling 1.7 million acres of drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Judge Rudolph Contreras, a President Barack Obama nominee, ruled the Biden administration did not properly...
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Made the Federal Court Revoke Leases for Oil and Gas

More than 80 million acres of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico were revoked by a federal judge, declaring that the Biden administration did not adequately consider climate change when auctioning the rights late last year. The ruling by the United States District Court for the District...
eenews.net

Court revokes largest-ever U.S. offshore oil lease, cites NEPA

This story was updated at 10:10 a.m. EST. A federal court yesterday blocked the Biden administration’s massive oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, handing a major win to conservation groups. Judge Rudolph Contreras for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia tossed out...
Houston Chronicle

Gulf of Mexico offshore oil lease plan voided by U.S. judge

The sale of offshore oil and gas leases on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico was canceled by a U.S. judge who ordered regulators to take a harder look at the impact on climate change. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington vacated the lease sale...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Biggest Ever Gulf of Mexico Oil Drilling Lease Over Climate Crisis

The biggest ever offshore oil-and-gas lease sale in U.S. history will not be going ahead after a federal judge ruled that the Biden administration failed to properly account for the climate impact of the deal. The U.S. Department of Interior auctioned off some 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas drilling in November, and the leases could have gone into effect as early as next week. However, in a ruling Thursday, Judge Rudolph Contreras of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., blocked the sale, citing “a serious failing” in the government’s estimates of how badly the development of the site could hit the environment. According to The Wall Street Journal, environmental groups sued over the sale last year, alleging that the Interior Department underestimated the greenhouse-gas emissions that would come from the site. Kristen Monsell from the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups behind the lawsuit, hailed the ruling a “huge victory for our climate.” The Interior Department said it’s reviewing the ruling.
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
The Independent

Offshore oil spill threatens beaches in eastern Thailand

Thailand’s navy was helping Wednesday to clean up a spill of as much as 128 tons (160,000 liters) of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand.The spill is near an industrial area but some of the oil could hit area beaches by Friday if it’s not dispersed before then, said Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.The Star Petroleum Refining Public Company said the leak occurred at about 9 p.m. local time Tuesday at a mooring station about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the...
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
The Independent

Nuclear energy not feasible way to tackle climate crisis, former regulators say

Nuclear energy is not part of any feasible strategy that could be used to tackle climate change, former top officials from national regulators have said. The experts said it was too costly, risky and unlikely to have a significant impact quickly enough. The comments were made in a joint statement by Dr Gregory Jaczko, Professor Wolfgang Renneberg, Dr Bernard Laponche and Dr Paul Dorfman, who have been involved in government nuclear regulation and radiation protection levels in the US, Germany, France and the UK respectively. The former top officials said they felt a “collective responsibility” to comment on whether nuclear...
CleanTechnica

India’s ReNew Power Announces Battery Storage Partnership With Fluence

One of India’s leading renewable energy generation companies has announced a partnership with battery energy storage solutions provider Fluence. According to a press release, ReNew Power and Fluence will set up a new joint venture company to offer energy storage solutions in India. The first project that company will work on is setting up a 150 megawatt-hour battery energy storage project to support a 300-megawatt renewable energy project being developed by ReNew Power. The project was awarded to ReNew Power through competitive auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project will supply power to a Delhi-based power distribution utility.
