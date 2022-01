Zach LaVine is currently in the final year of his four-year contract with the Chicago Bulls. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season, LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent. Zach was recently on The Draymond Green Show and they discussed quite a lot in less than an hour. From Zach playing with Demar DeRozan, to the Bulls’ rookie sensation Ayo Dosunmu, Draymond really shined a light on Zach’s personality and his future after the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO