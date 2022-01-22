Drowsy driver nearly goes over cliff

Truck crashes through Highway 26 guardrail stops mere feet from cliff's edge

Wednesday, Jan. 19 around noon, a box truck headed south on Highway 26 crashed through the guardrail guardrail at mile post 110, south of Warm Springs.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the truck on the south shoulder a few feet from the edge of the cliff.

"I spoke to the driver," said Sheriff Marc Heckathorn. "He said he had fallen asleep and was awakened by the crash into the guardrail. The driver was still visibly shaken from the ordeal but was uninjured."

Oregon State Police investigated the accident, and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to assist at the scene.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.