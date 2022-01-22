Four-hour pursuit ends in arrest

Citizens, K-9 unit, search and rescue airplane all assist in rounding up suspect

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan 20, Jefferson County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the city of Madras. The driver sped away and deputies pursued.

The truck left the city limits of Madras and proceeded south on Grizzly road. The driver eventually disabled his truck and fled on foot about eight miles southwest of Grizzly Road on the National Grasslands southeast of Madras.

Madras Police, Oregon State Police, and Jefferson County EMS all helped deputies set up a perimeter to contain the suspect.

A civilian search and rescue plane took to the sky to help locate the suspect.

At about 1 p.m. a K9 officer from Redmond Police arrived and help thoroughly search the area, but officers did not locate the suspect.

Units began clearing the area at about 2:30 p.m.

At about 3 p.m. the last two units were leaving when they located our suspect who again fled on foot. The suspect was lost for a short time until employees at the Norton Cattle Company called 911.

Earlier officers had told people at the company to keep an eye out for the suspect. Employees reported seeing a suspicious person on their property.

The subject walked to an employee parking lot where he found a burgundy Ford truck with the keys in the ignition. He stole the truck and tried driving off the property.

An employee of Norton Cattle Company coordinated with law enforcement and followed the suspect in the now stolen truck to the entryway of a private residence on Grizzly Road where law enforcement conducted a high risk traffic stop and safely took the suspect into custody without injury.

Xavier J. Gilbert, 27, of Madras had a suspended license and a felony warrant for his arrest.

Gilbert was charged with attempt to elude officers by vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Gilbert was lodge in the Jefferson County Jail.

