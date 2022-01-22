ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie's Cali Denson hopes for strong finish to 2021-22

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6GLr_0dt58FRz00 Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.

The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson.

And there's been some bumps along the way.

But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks.

Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond.

"I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to the championship game," Denson said. "It all depends on a whole bunch of factors, but if we just do our best, I think we can go all the way."

Her coach, Michael White, thinks she's right. While the Mustangs have struggled through injuries, COVID-19 sickness, absences and a midseason losing streak, he's convinced that his team has what it takes to challenge the best teams in the Northwest Oregon Conference and — he hopes — the state tournament.

"We definitely aren't at full strength, but when we are, we are pretty good," White said, noting 2021 wins over NWOC powers Wilsonville and La Salle. "If we're at full strength, then we can beat the best and we can lose to the worst. We beat some pretty good teams in Vegas (in preseason play) so I think we could be in the last game."

Whatever happens, Denson will be there leading the way. A slick ballhandler and inventive passer, the 5-foot-8, 140-pound Denson also has seemingly unlimited shooting range and the confidence to use it at any time.

The key to Denson's season — and ultimately, that of the Mustangs as a whole — will be her health. Denson has been suffering with an IT band injury that has caused pain in her knee, limited her practice and, perhaps for the first time, caused her to question herself.

The Denson File

Despite her injury struggles, Milwaukie senior Cali Denson has been nothing short of great in 2021-22.

Season averages

• 24 points

• Five assists

• Six steals

• Six rebounds

"It's funny because she's doing everything that she normally does. She's getting to wherever she wants to score, she's able to create the space — it's just creating some doubt in her head," White said. "She's like 'I'm not the same player I've been with an injury.' And I'm like, 'You're literally doing everything you've always done, it's just between your ears right now.' So I think the biggest thing it's doing is creating some doubt in her head and having her second-guess herself."

"It just gets really inflamed and it hurts to run on it and it hurts to cut," Denson said. "Everything hurts pretty much. So they gave me some exercises to help strengthen my hips and … just take it day by day. I'm icing it a lot. They're like, 'It's going to hurt. It's only really going to get better if you rest, but we know you're not going to do that because it's the middle of the season.'"

It's not just Denson who's been less than 100%, either. The Mustangs have had two other starters miss games with injuries, another who just returned from injury and COVID-19, and two more who missed a couple weeks with out-of-state family commitments.

But now, perhaps, there's light at the end of the tunnel for Denson and the Mustangs. While Milwaukie is currently suffering through a five-game losing streak (and saw two additional games canceled by COVID in the midst of that stretch), the team held its first full-strength practice in a month on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

"We hadn't had a practice with the whole team in over a month since we went to (Las Vegas)," White said, referencing his team's Dec. 17-21 preseason trip. "We were missing two starters and we're actually just getting everyone back for practice, which is great."

"We just had our first practice last night where everyone was there so that was really fun to have everyone back," Denson said, recounting her team's various injuries and absences. "We've just had to work through all those difficulties. A few of us were a little rusty because they hadn't played in two weeks so we were missing wide open layups and everything, but then as practice went on, our energy was super high and competitive and we were all there for each other."

If Milwaukie is able to create a strong finish to its 2021-22 season, it might help re-ignite Denson's college recruitment. She previously had offers from Pac-12, ACC and Big 10 schools, but when she chose not to sign early, then struggled through summertime injuries and a bad fit with her travel team, those offers dried up.

"I don't have any current offers right now, but I'm trying to keep positive about it," Denson said. "(I'll just) keep working hard. It will take its course."

"She had a lot (of offers) so … I have no doubt in my mind that if she just gets a healthy summer in place, she'll be fine," White said. "She'll get something."

Beyond all that, however, Denson and the Mustangs are most focused on getting healthy and playing their best at the end of the season.

"I think we will be ready by the time we get to the playoffs," Denson said "I love this sport. It's always been like what I want to do with my future so … I'm still looking forward to what we have for the rest of the season, just the opportunity to play with my friends."

"I honestly think it's good for her to have some adversity in her life and to have these challenges," White added. "I just told her that the path she's taken, if it doesn't have a bunch of crazy turns and potholes and some hazards, then it's not going to make you as strong an adult."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Putnam girls basketball survives La Salle threat to win 41-38

The Falcons miss three game-tying 3-pointers in the final minute in a Jan. 27 home loss.The Putnam girls basketball team needed this one. So did La Salle. In the end, only one team could get what it wanted, and this time, it was the Kingsmen who prevailed. Putnam shook off a strong second-half challenge by the Falcons — not to mention a last-second 3-pointer that could have tied the game — to win 41-38 at La Salle High School on Thursday, Jan. 27. "Any team can beat any other team any given day," said Putnam sophomore Rylee Lemen, who finished...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Basketball
Milwaukie, OR
Sports
Milwaukie, OR
Basketball
suffolkcountynews.net

Cheerleaders finish strong

When the Sayville Middle School cheerleading team hit a perfect routine at a mid-December competition, they earned a third-place finish against tough competitors. “It was important to note,” SMS coach Victoria Herrmann said. “Once again, these incredible athletes overcame some serious obstacles with quarantines and the flu that resulted in only having one full-team practice prior to competing. I am so incredibly proud of their perseverance and teamwork!”
SAYVILLE, NY
hottytoddy.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Strong, Finds Third Place Finish

Following an iconic 2021 season as National Champions for the first time in school history, the Ole Miss Women’s Golf team is already off to a hot start in 2022. The Rebels secured a third place finish in their spring season opener at the Rapsodo in the Desert tournament in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Ole Miss finished the first day of the tournament in fifth place on the leaderboard, but a team total of nine birdies in the final four holes of the last day pushed the Rebels to a bronze medal finish.
GOLF
Clackamas Review

Gladstone girls basketball shoots down Corbett 46-45

Gladiators' Hailey Monte's late 3-pointer deals Cardinals their first loss.For most of its showdown against No. 4 Corbett, No. 6 Gladstone couldn't get a three-pointer to fall. But the Gladiators made their last chance count, forging a 46-45 win and handing the Cardinals their first defeat of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Gladstone High School. Gladstone freshman wing Hailey Monte drilled a shot from the top of the arc with eight seconds left — just Gladstone's second 3-pointer of the game — to give her team a 46-45 lead. Corbett sophomore Ella Holwege had a chance to win...
GLADSTONE, OR
susqcoindy.com

Montrose, Blue Ridge finish strong on mats

Montrose and Blue Ridge had great showings over the weekend to highlight local wrestling action. Each team also picked up a league win during the week. Montrose went 5-0 led by Nick Harder, Dylan Geertgens, Larissa Taylor and Derrick DeMann to claim the Northeast Bradford Duals. Harder went 5-0 at...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Mustangs#Nwoc#The Denson File
UV Cavalier Daily

Previewing Virginia softball’s 2021-22 season

Virginia’s softball team is gearing up for its season, which will kick off Feb. 10 away against Charlotte. As Coach Joanna Hardin enters her sixth season leading the Cavaliers, her staff will be getting a boost from the likes of Mike Roberts, who has experience taking both Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2017 to the Women’s College World Series semifinals.
SPORTS
Clackamas Review

La Salle Prep's Linus Oey inducted in cheerleading hall of fame

Math teacher, Portland Trail Blazers stunt coach started cheering during 1980sLa Salle Prep math teacher, 1987 alum and former Falcon cheerleader Linus Oey has been selected for 2022 induction into the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association Hall of Fame. "We appreciate and are so thankful for all the exceptional amounts of time and energy you put in over the years to help build and grow cheerleading in Oregon," association vice president Christine Langley said in a note congratulating Oey, who will be honored during a banquet in May. La Salle alumni and their parents flooded social media with praise when...
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Irish Finish Strong in Victory Over Syracuse

No. 20-ranked Notre Dame (15-4, 6-2) opened a four-game homestand by hosting Syracuse (8-10, 1-7) in the teams’ second meeting this season. Similar to the first game back in November in which the Irish closed the game on a 21-0 run for the win, Notre Dame used a strong final quarter to earn the 83-62 victory. The Irish are 8-0 at home this season, their best start at Purcell Pavilion since the 2017-18 campaign.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

Boys basketball Tuesday rewind: Brendan Boyle becomes Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer; Northampton beats Emmaus; Allen outlasts Whitehall in OT; Moravian Academy beats Wilson at buzzer

Brendan Boyle didn’t see Jeff Dailey play because he was too young, but the two, it seems, have been forever connected. Dailey was the 2004 Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate who set the school record at 1,742 points while being coached by Boyle’s father, Pat. Sadly, in November 2007 at the age of 23, Dailey died in a house fire while he was a student at East Stroudsburg University. Brendan Boyle ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy