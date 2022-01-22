Milwaukie's Cali Denson hopes for strong finish to 2021-22

Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.

The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson.

And there's been some bumps along the way.

But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks.

Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond.

"I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to the championship game," Denson said. "It all depends on a whole bunch of factors, but if we just do our best, I think we can go all the way."

Her coach, Michael White, thinks she's right. While the Mustangs have struggled through injuries, COVID-19 sickness, absences and a midseason losing streak, he's convinced that his team has what it takes to challenge the best teams in the Northwest Oregon Conference and — he hopes — the state tournament.

"We definitely aren't at full strength, but when we are, we are pretty good," White said, noting 2021 wins over NWOC powers Wilsonville and La Salle. "If we're at full strength, then we can beat the best and we can lose to the worst. We beat some pretty good teams in Vegas (in preseason play) so I think we could be in the last game."

Whatever happens, Denson will be there leading the way. A slick ballhandler and inventive passer, the 5-foot-8, 140-pound Denson also has seemingly unlimited shooting range and the confidence to use it at any time.

The key to Denson's season — and ultimately, that of the Mustangs as a whole — will be her health. Denson has been suffering with an IT band injury that has caused pain in her knee, limited her practice and, perhaps for the first time, caused her to question herself.

The Denson File

Despite her injury struggles, Milwaukie senior Cali Denson has been nothing short of great in 2021-22.

Season averages

• 24 points

• Five assists

• Six steals

• Six rebounds

"It's funny because she's doing everything that she normally does. She's getting to wherever she wants to score, she's able to create the space — it's just creating some doubt in her head," White said. "She's like 'I'm not the same player I've been with an injury.' And I'm like, 'You're literally doing everything you've always done, it's just between your ears right now.' So I think the biggest thing it's doing is creating some doubt in her head and having her second-guess herself."

"It just gets really inflamed and it hurts to run on it and it hurts to cut," Denson said. "Everything hurts pretty much. So they gave me some exercises to help strengthen my hips and … just take it day by day. I'm icing it a lot. They're like, 'It's going to hurt. It's only really going to get better if you rest, but we know you're not going to do that because it's the middle of the season.'"

It's not just Denson who's been less than 100%, either. The Mustangs have had two other starters miss games with injuries, another who just returned from injury and COVID-19, and two more who missed a couple weeks with out-of-state family commitments.

But now, perhaps, there's light at the end of the tunnel for Denson and the Mustangs. While Milwaukie is currently suffering through a five-game losing streak (and saw two additional games canceled by COVID in the midst of that stretch), the team held its first full-strength practice in a month on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

"We hadn't had a practice with the whole team in over a month since we went to (Las Vegas)," White said, referencing his team's Dec. 17-21 preseason trip. "We were missing two starters and we're actually just getting everyone back for practice, which is great."

"We just had our first practice last night where everyone was there so that was really fun to have everyone back," Denson said, recounting her team's various injuries and absences. "We've just had to work through all those difficulties. A few of us were a little rusty because they hadn't played in two weeks so we were missing wide open layups and everything, but then as practice went on, our energy was super high and competitive and we were all there for each other."

If Milwaukie is able to create a strong finish to its 2021-22 season, it might help re-ignite Denson's college recruitment. She previously had offers from Pac-12, ACC and Big 10 schools, but when she chose not to sign early, then struggled through summertime injuries and a bad fit with her travel team, those offers dried up.

"I don't have any current offers right now, but I'm trying to keep positive about it," Denson said. "(I'll just) keep working hard. It will take its course."

"She had a lot (of offers) so … I have no doubt in my mind that if she just gets a healthy summer in place, she'll be fine," White said. "She'll get something."

Beyond all that, however, Denson and the Mustangs are most focused on getting healthy and playing their best at the end of the season.

"I think we will be ready by the time we get to the playoffs," Denson said "I love this sport. It's always been like what I want to do with my future so … I'm still looking forward to what we have for the rest of the season, just the opportunity to play with my friends."

"I honestly think it's good for her to have some adversity in her life and to have these challenges," White added. "I just told her that the path she's taken, if it doesn't have a bunch of crazy turns and potholes and some hazards, then it's not going to make you as strong an adult."