My phone has a 100% cpu occupied process.

I am trying to recover deleted files from OnePlus 8 Pro which is using Android 11. My phone was accidentally reset. I heard there are some applications which could recover deleted data from android devices like EaseUS MobiSaver, WonderShare dr.fone, fonePaw etc. As per their requirement I have rooted my device. Each one of them is giving different error. One app says ""your device has been rooted but the program can't get root privileges successfully", the second says ""Root access is not obtained" the third one scans in a standard mode, shows only a few files and asks to deep scan. If trying to deepscan then it says If you want to use deep scan your phone must be rooted before. But now our phone is not rooted.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO