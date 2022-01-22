ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My phone has a 100% cpu occupied process.

 6 days ago

Sometimes, my phone can not run any app, and...

xda-developers

Help needed urgent

Guys i bought OnePlus 8 tmobile..2day i was trying to apply for bootloader unlock token.. I got to know that the imei of my phone has been changed...nd its not orignal imei..i m really heartbroken..coz i dnt have box for the phone...is there any other way to find orignal imei of phone? By serial number or any way?
howtogeek.com

How Does My Phone Know Which Way I’m Holding It?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
xda-developers

Help me choose between s20 ultra and note20 ultra.

I want to upgrade from a note8 to a new phone but the more I read the more questions I have. I have chosen to settle for the 20 line because of the card slot and s21 and s22 don't have it. Apart the SD card slot, I need a long sot and great caméras (i travel à lot)
Android Headlines

Google Has Fixed The Screen Freezing Issue On Pixel Phones

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been getting much attention lately, but for the wrong reasons. While the devices had a good start to their life, issues started surfacing after software updates. Particularly, the December 2021 update introduced a plethora of bugs to the latest Pixels. The company has fixed some of those with this month’s update, but a few of them are still causing problems to users. One of those annoying bugs briefly freezes all touchscreen input. It appears a fix for this problem is finally on the way.
xda-developers

OTA update failing to install, how do I manually install?

I am rooted and it always fails to install the latest update. If you are looking for my guide on a different Pixel, find it here: Pixel 4a (5G) Pixel 5 Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Update 12/15/21: Magisk 23016 incorporates fixes for vbmeta header patching; disabling verity/verification is no longer necessary...
xda-developers

Exclusive: This upcoming Infinix phone has a Dimensity 900 chipset and 5G

Infinix has been selling phones in parts of Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company has seen increasing success in India with its newer phones. Infinix released the premium Zero X series last year with MediaTek Helio G chipsets, and now XDA Developers has obtained photos of another model in development.
xda-developers

Does Anyone Get Phone Call Lag with Zlink (Wireless Carplay)?

Can people say if they experience phone call lag when they are using wireless carplay with zlink?. Basically where there is a delay in you hearing the other person and vice versa so you end up talking over each other. at the moment with carplay dongles i get about about a 2 second delay.
xda-developers

Recover files from flashed OnePlus 8 Pro mobile

I am trying to recover deleted files from OnePlus 8 Pro which is using Android 11. My phone was accidentally reset. I heard there are some applications which could recover deleted data from android devices like EaseUS MobiSaver, WonderShare dr.fone, fonePaw etc. As per their requirement I have rooted my device. Each one of them is giving different error. One app says ""your device has been rooted but the program can't get root privileges successfully", the second says ""Root access is not obtained" the third one scans in a standard mode, shows only a few files and asks to deep scan. If trying to deepscan then it says If you want to use deep scan your phone must be rooted before. But now our phone is not rooted.
Ghacks Technology News

Why I won't buy a new phone when my Google Pixel Android phone runs out of support

I bought a Google Pixel 3a Android phone shortly after it was released. Google pledged three years of support for the device, which will run out in May 2022. Previously, I bought a new phone whenever my old phone ran out of support, as I wanted to make sure that it received all the security updates for Android and also new versions of Android.
xda-developers

Galaxy Wearable on rooted phone / LineageOS 19.0 / Android 12

Phone: SM-G950F (Samsung galaxy s8) OS: LineageOS 19.0 (19.0-20220107-UNOFFICIAL-dreamlte) Problem: Galaxy wearable on this phone not working (on this OS). Hello, I am trying to install the new Wearable app on my galaxy s9 that is running a custom rom / rooted. The app says it is not compatible due to the phone being modified in an unauthorized way. I know people got the previous wear app to work on...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dwight Watt: How do I remove my phone number and address on Facebook?

Many people do not realize they put their address and phone number on Facebook when they set up the account. Now, realizing how much information is widely spread on the Internet from Facebook accounts, they want to remove that information. You may have set up your account a number of years ago and not remember whether you did or did not.
CNET

Why my Xbox should worry about Samsung's next phone

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is just around the corner, and the company has already launched its new flagship processor that will almost certainly be inside the new phone. The Exynos 2200 will sit at the top of Samsung's chip range and will feature a dedicated GPU, called the Xclipse 920, that's been co-developed with gaming hardware giant AMD.
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
xda-developers

Google’s foldable phone might be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Google’s folding smartphone has been a hot topic in the rumor mill over the past few months. The device was reportedly slated for a late 2021 release, but was seemingly cancelled in its original form. However, the phone is still apparently in development, and now we might know (roughly) how much it could cost.
xda-developers

Should I Get An Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Or An AT&T Google Pixel 6?

I have tried other forums and I am getting conflicting information. I am looking for an Android smartphone that is capable of dual SIMs. I know that Apple iPhones can. do this, but I want an Android. Some places I have read that the software on some smartphones designated for...
windowsreport.com

FIX: Windows Update process (wuauserv) high CPU usage

When the wuauserv process reaches high CPU levels, that signals a problem with the Windows Update service. This can be triggered by an incomplete or stuck update, so you should address that issue. We have a lot of solutions for Windows 10 but luckily they also apply for Windows 11.
xda-developers

Integrating Huawei’s Remote Configuration into an Android App

Remote Configuration allows you to change how your app works and looks on the cloud, without requiring any app upgrades. Here we’ll take a look at a hands-on example of how to integrate Remote Configuration. Enabling and Configuring Remote Configuration​. Sign in to AppGallery Connect and click My projects.
BGR.com

Did you know there’s a hidden paint app on your Mac? Here’s how to find it

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, $179 Roomba, more Every once in a while, Apple introduces a new OS for its Macs that provides us with brand new features. Apple’s OS X 10.10 Yosemite software introduced so many new features that users back in 2014. OS X had some old features that you might not know about that still exist today. Even now, with macOS Monterey, there are a ton of programs on your mac computer this whole time. Paint has never been easier to utilize. As Dave Winer pointed out on Scripting News (via The Loop), Apple’s Preview...
xda-developers

Help needed: Strange issue when trying to turn on screen

Hi! My Galaxy Note 9 has recently started having a really strange issue. When I press the power button and unlock it using my fingerprint, I can clearly hear the phone unlocking, but my screen stays perfectly black. When I press the power button again, it makes the stock "locking" noise that it makes. The little click.
