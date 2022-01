Every year, New York City Restaurant Week allows both locals and visitors to check out some of the best restaurants in the city for a fraction of their normal price. It’s the best time of year to try out that spot you’ve been eyeing for the past year. We’ve created a map of some of the best spots in the city offering Restaurant Week menus. Head to the map and click on a spot to learn about all of their offerings!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO