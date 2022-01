The top-seeded Faith Longhorns went on a 32-16 scoring run in the second half to cruise past the Dupree Lady Tigers 55-35 on Saturday and capture the 2022 Little Moreau Conference Girls Basketball Tournament championship. In the battle for third place, Harding County avenged a regular season loss to Timber Lake by besting the Lady Panthers 62-43. Lemmon downed Bison 51-39 in the fifth place game…

DUPREE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO