Update, 12:12 p.m. PT: This deal has sold out. The original story follows. Good news, Xbox fans! While it's still frustratingly difficult to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier. Or at least more affordable. Right now at Woot you can pick up the Xbox Series S, the smaller digital-only next-gen Xbox, on sale for $20 off. While it's only a discount of about 7% this is one of, if not the first, deals we've seen on either of the new generation of Xboxes. This offer is only valid until 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT) at the latest, or until stock runs out, so act fast if you're hoping to grab a console for yourself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO