What you should know about tree grafting

Did you know that almost all fruit trees are grafted? So are most nursery trees, for that matter. Grafting is a method of joining two different varieties of tree, to get the best qualities of both in a single tree. One plant, (called the rootstock), is cut off just above ground level. A softwood cutting or “shoot” from a different tree (called the scion) is then “welded” to the rootstock such that the two plants merge and grow together as one. Sometimes a bud is used rather than a shoot, but the effect is the same. For the graft to be successful, both plants must have similar genetics.

Why graft two trees into one? Usually it’s because the rootstock tree and the scion tree have different desirable qualities, and this method allows them to be combined in one tree. Rootstocks control tree hardiness and soil tolerance, and are usually more vigorous and fast-growing. Scion softwood cuttings or buds control qualities like bloom size and color, fruit quality, fall color, growth habit and other traits you can easily see.

Why not just grow the tree from seed? Because trees grown from seed can’t be depended upon to be exactly the same pedigree as the parent tree. The only way to guarantee a tree to be “true to type” with known parentage is to physically cut a shoot or bud from the tree you want. It’s also faster and more efficient, in nursery production, to get large quantities of identical offspring by grafting rather than growing from seed.

A good example is weeping cherry, a popular ornamental tree. In this case the rootstock sapling is cut several feet above ground, and a cutting or bud from a known weeping cherry is grafted at the top of the cut-off trunk. Now the tree will have the weeping habit and profuse bloom of the parent tree with the vigor and hardiness of the rootstock tree, which is more like the wild cherry trees you see in hedgerows by the roadside.

Shade tree maples known for fall color, like “October Glory” and “Autumn Blaze”, are produced by grafting. In this case the graft is at the bottom of the trunk, just above ground level. Orchard trees are all produced by grafting, because this is the only way you can be guaranteed to get the exact fruit you want. Fruit tree grafts are usually six to eight inches above ground.

It’s easy to spot tree grafts if you know how to look. There will be an obvious scar where the rootstock and scion were joined, and it takes many years for the scar to heal and disappear (if ever). On weeping cherry, you’ll find the scar just below where all the weeping branches are sprouting from the trunk.

Here’s a warning: any sprouts or branches that appear BELOW the graft scar should be cut off immediately, or the rootstock tree will take over and you’ll have an entirely different tree from what you intended. It’s common for sprouts or “suckers” to appear around the base of grafted trees, or for vigorous sucker limbs to take over weeping cherry trees. You need to check your trees regularly for suckers and cut them off at the trunk.

Graft scars are just one thing to compare when buying trees. Like anything else, there can be quality differences in how completely tree grafts will heal. The inner bark of trees is the pipeline for water and food, and poorly done grafts will scar badly, cutting off the tree’s circulation. This is a common cause of suckering, because the energy of the rootstock has no other outlet. It’s also why suckers can seem so much healthier than the original tree.

