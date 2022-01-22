2022 HWA Summer Scares Reading Program

The Horizon , Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins India 978-9354227639, ₹499.00, 468pp, tp) October 2021. It’s always tricky to review the second volume of a duology without loading it with spoilers for readers who may not have read the first volume, or who might quite reasonably have decided to wait until the complete work was available (authors have been known to leave you hanging, after all, sometimes in ways that make you want to hang them). Gautam Bhatia’s The Wall (reviewed here in January) was The First Book of the Chronicles of Sumer, describing a rigidly stratified society completely enclosed by a massive circular wall. Nothing had crossed the Wall in some 2,000 years, except for powerful birds called Garudas (presumably a reference to the divine birds from Hindu and Buddhist texts), and no one in Sumer had any idea what was on the outside or, for that matter, how their city had come to be in the first place. As I said at the time, the static society disrupted by rebellious youth is a classic SF plot, and indeed Bhatia gave us a resourceful young woman named Mithila and her rebel companions, the Young Tarafians (named after an earlier rebel). At the same time, though, Bhatia introduced a degree of moral complexity beyond what this rather schematic setup might suggest. For one thing, Sumer is no grim dystopia; most of its citizens, even though rigidly divided into classes represented by the concentric circles of the city, have enough to eat, access to education and housing, and reliable employment, if little opportunity to improve their lives. And Mithila and her allies have no compelling evidence that exploring the world beyond the wall will do anyone any good; their main opponents, the religious order known as Shoortans – whom Mithila’s own younger sister Minakshi has joined – are fanatically determined to enforce the status quo, even to the point of discouraging written histories. In between these opposing movements is the supposedly impartial organization of scientists called the Select. In other words, The Wall has less in common with recent formula dystopias than with the sort of dialogue about ‘‘ambiguous’’ utopias or heterotopias that showed up in Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed and Samuel R. Delany’s Triton back in the 1970s.

