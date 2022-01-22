ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 HWA Summer Scares Reading Program

Special guest author Alma Katsu and a committee of five librarians, Carolyn Ciesla, Kelly Jensen, Julia Smith, Becky Spratford, and Konrad Stump, will announce the selection of nine fiction titles on...

Apply to WTJU’s summer internship program by Feb 4!

Each summer, WTJU hires 4-6 paid student interns to lead our summer youth radio camps and produce lots of good radio and podcast segments. WTJU summer internships are full-time (35-40 hours/week), paid positions for 8-12 weeks. Interns do a variety of things, depending on each student’s interests and the station’s needs. But there are a few constants:
2022 SF Notable Lists

The Core Committee Recognizing Excellence in Children’s and Young Adult Science Fiction, a division of the American Library Association (ALA), announced the selections for its 2022 Notable Lists. Hal Clement Notable Young Adult Books List. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold (Viking Books for Young Readers) This Is Not the...
Hale Wins 2021 Gulliver Travel Grant

UK writer Katie Hale has won the 2021 Gulliver Travel Grant, given by the Speculative Literature Foundation (SLF) “to assist writers of speculative literature (in fiction, poetry, drama, or creative nonfiction) in their research.” The $1,000 grant is intended to cover airfare, lodging, or other travel expenses. For...
Alma Katsu
Julia Smith
2021 AnLab and Asimov’s Readers’ Awards Open

For more information, see the Analog and Asimov’s websites. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a one-time or recurring donation. We rely on reader donations to keep the magazine and site going, and would like to keep the site paywall free, but WE NEED YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT to continue quality coverage of the science fiction and fantasy field.
New Books: 18 January 2022

(DAW 978-0-7564-1757-4, $17.00, 304pp, formats: trade paperback, ebook, January 18, 2022) Historical fantasy novel, book two in the Walk the Wild With Me series. Robin Goodfellow is cursed. Half of each day he must spend as a hideous gnome with a bit of magic and near immortality. The other half of the day he can live as Robin Hood, archer of legend.
Nye Named Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge

I consider this to be the best short fiction contest anywhere. Hubbard’s vision of promoting and nurturing young writers has given thousands of talented people a forum in which their work can be seen and appreciated. I will continue in the tradition of the previous Coordinating Judge, David Farland. He was a mentor with a genuine interest in helping budding writers to flourish. I look forward to honoring his memory and the Contest that he loved.
How to Get to Apocalypse and Other Disasters

Erica L. Satifka (Fairwood Press 978-1-933846-17-0, $17.99, 400pp, tp) November 2021. In his introduction to Erica L. Satifka’s debut short-story collection, How to Get to Apocalypse and Other Disasters, Nick Mamatas recalls coming across Satifka’s work as co-editor of Clarkesworld while trawling through the slush pile. Coincidentally, it was while scrolling through the social media slush pile that I came across a post from Nick extolling the virtues of Satifka’s first novel, Stay Crazy. I picked up the book and was greeted with a wickedly funny and entertaining story about an evil entity draining the life from the workers at a local supermarket in small-town USA. What marked Stay Crazy out from a glut of fiction where weird shit happens in a rural or suburban milieu is that it provided a frank critique of globalism and an honest depiction of mental illness. I wasn’t the only one who adored the novel, with the British Fantasy Award bestowing Satifka the 2017 prize for “Best Newcomer.” As yet, Satifka has not written a second novel, but she’s kept her toe in the genre pool, submitting her short fiction to online fora like Lightspeed, Shimmer, and, of course, Clarkesworld. Just like Stay Crazy, the 23 stories gathered together in How to Get to Apocalypse display Satifka’s biting sense of humour, her appreciation of the bizarre and surreal, and her concerns, both political and social, at the pervasive nature of neoliberalism.
2022 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Longlist

The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) has announced its 2022 longlist. The prize aims to “reward excellence in contemporary Arabic creative writing and to encourage the readership of high quality Arabic literature internationally through the translation and publication of winning and shortlisted novels in other major languages.”. The...
Indiana Montessori Academy Summer Program

Join us for a summer filled with fun, joy, and curiosity! We’ll spend our days baking, creating beautiful artwork, running through the sprinkler, sharing popsicles with our friends, and so much more!
Library’s Winter Reading Program Under Way

The Sedalia Public Library's winter reading program is now under way with the theme “Winter Wonderland of Books.”. The program is designed for preschool through 12th grade. For more information, stop by the library at 311 W. 3rd Street and see Children's Librarian Amy Elvers, or call 826-1314, or...
Library Adds Virtual Option to Adult Reading and Discussion Program on Coastal Impacts

The Terrebonne Parish Library announced the Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts grant program earlier this month. Held at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch location, beginning Monday, Feb. 7, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mary Katherine Kearns, TPL Publicist said the program will now be offered virtually to participants who have concerns due to the recent surge of covid-19 cases. “If they want to attend, but they’re concerned, they have the option to attend virtually. We’re trying to be as accommodating as possible for our patrons,” Kearns said.
Reading programs set for all ages at Mattapoisett Library

Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow St., is offering a series of events in January. The library is participating in Food for Fines for the month of January. Patrons can support at-risk community members and clear up old fines by donating food to the Mattapoisett public health nurse's food pantry.
Lin Wins Carnegie Medal

The awards were announced at the Reference and User Services Association’s Book and Media Awards (BMAs), held during ALA’s first annual LibLearnX on January 23, 2022. A celebratory event will take place at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference in June 2022 in Washington DC. For more information, see...
2022 ALA Awards

The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera (Levine Querido) is the 2022 John Newbery Medal winner “for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature,” and also won the won the Pura Belpre children’s author award. A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido) was one of four Newbery Honor books.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews The Horizon by Gautam Bhatia

The Horizon , Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins India 978-9354227639, ₹499.00, 468pp, tp) October 2021. It’s always tricky to review the second volume of a duology without loading it with spoilers for readers who may not have read the first volume, or who might quite reasonably have decided to wait until the complete work was available (authors have been known to leave you hanging, after all, sometimes in ways that make you want to hang them). Gautam Bhatia’s The Wall (reviewed here in January) was The First Book of the Chronicles of Sumer, describing a rigidly stratified society completely enclosed by a massive circular wall. Nothing had crossed the Wall in some 2,000 years, except for powerful birds called Garudas (presumably a reference to the divine birds from Hindu and Buddhist texts), and no one in Sumer had any idea what was on the outside or, for that matter, how their city had come to be in the first place. As I said at the time, the static society disrupted by rebellious youth is a classic SF plot, and indeed Bhatia gave us a resourceful young woman named Mithila and her rebel companions, the Young Tarafians (named after an earlier rebel). At the same time, though, Bhatia introduced a degree of moral complexity beyond what this rather schematic setup might suggest. For one thing, Sumer is no grim dystopia; most of its citizens, even though rigidly divided into classes represented by the concentric circles of the city, have enough to eat, access to education and housing, and reliable employment, if little opportunity to improve their lives. And Mithila and her allies have no compelling evidence that exploring the world beyond the wall will do anyone any good; their main opponents, the religious order known as Shoortans – whom Mithila’s own younger sister Minakshi has joined – are fanatically determined to enforce the status quo, even to the point of discouraging written histories. In between these opposing movements is the supposedly impartial organization of scientists called the Select. In other words, The Wall has less in common with recent formula dystopias than with the sort of dialogue about ‘‘ambiguous’’ utopias or heterotopias that showed up in Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed and Samuel R. Delany’s Triton back in the 1970s.
Adrienne Martini reviews Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson

Neal Stephenson (William Morrow 978-006-302805-0, $35.00, 720pp, hc), November 2021. My response to Neal Stephenson’s work tends to be binary – either I want to shove the title into the hands of everyone I know (like The Baroque Cycle) or I want to hurl it far away from everyone I love (like Fall; or Dodge in Hell). No matter which pole a title circles, I will read every last word, just to see if Stephenson can stick the landing and/or because I’m amused by how he puts sentences together. Gauge your reaction to this review accordingly.
Alex Brown reviews Journey to the Heart of the Abyss by London Shah

London Shah (Little, Brown 978-0-75955-507-5, $18.99, 384pp, hc) November 2021. Journey to the Heart of the Abyss, the second book in London Shah’s Light the Abyss duology, begins 80 years in the future, when the world is covered in water. In the mid-21st century, an asteroid slammed into the planet, turning the surface into a toxic morass of violent storms, and drowning the world in seawater. Humans built cities to withstand the rising oceans and looked back to the past with dreamy nostalgia, but before disaster struck, a group of scientists did the unthinkable: genetically engineer humans to be able to breathe underwater. Dubbed Homo amphibious, these people were originally intended to be physically strong yet docile laborers (more like enslaved people) whose sole purpose was to do the grunt work to keep Homo sapiens alive. When they broke free of their chains, humans accused them of being monsters, savages, terrorists. As the amphis tried to create their own communities free from human tyranny, the humans set out to destroy them by any means necessary.
Spotlight on: Rich Horton

You started reviewing short fiction for Locus in the February 2002 issue, 20 years ago. What a career! What’s the origin story for you as a reviewer; what brought you into this?. I started reviewing for the short fiction reviewzine Tangent – back when it was a print fanzine....
2022 Tähtivaeltaja Award Shortlist

The shortlist includes the following titles of genre interest:. Mistä valo pääsee sisään, Anne-Maija Aalto (Otava) Klara ja aurinko, Kazuo Ishiguro, translated into Finnish by Helene Bützow (Tammi) Viides vuodenaika, N. K. Jemisin, translated into Finnish by Mika Kivimäki (Jalava) QualityLand, Marc-Uwe Kling,...
