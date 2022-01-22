ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Duggar slams Megan Fox’s engagement ring with thorns from Machine Gun Kelly as ‘controlling’ & ‘not real love’

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R894O_0dt4qLDR00

AMY Duggar slammed Megan Fox's engagement ring complete with thorns from Machine Gun Kelly for being "controlling" and "not real love."

The Counting On star has been very active with her Twitter, and this time instead of her family, she went to voice her opinion on the hot new celebrity engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tCvJ_0dt4qLDR00
Amy Duggar slammed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for their unique ring choice Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhxae_0dt4qLDR00
Amy said the thorns on her ring are 'controlling' and 'not real love' Credit: Instagram/Megan Fox

Amy posted: "If anyone designs an engagement ring that hurts you if you take it off, that's not real love. That's control."

She was referring to Megan's unique engagement ring complete with thorns from MGK.

Amy added a red flag emoji to her post.

Someone responded to Amy in the thread: "Thank you! I was nauseous reading that. My first thought was, oh honey, that isn't getting better, only worse!

"Hopefully someone tells her this. Hopefully the media stops reporting on this story like it's not problematic."

Another agreed and posted: "Does MGK not realize how often women - even loyal, monogamous women - take their rings off? I take mine off to wash dishes, wash my hands, apply lotion, put on makeup, any time I'm gonna get something on my hands, the ring comes off.

"I'd be so mad if it hurt to remove."

Yet a third commented: "Well, they drank each other's blood, so who knows what they are really thinking. So dang crazy."

A fourth said: "My thoughts exactly when I heard this. He is definitely controlling her."

'TIL DEATH

MGK and Megan announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12.

On a photo of the musician on one knee, while she can be seen looking at him in awe, Fox wrote: "He asked me to marry him.

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

She concluded her heartfelt post, and wrote: "…and then we drank each other’s blood."

Confirming their official date of engagement, she added: "1.11.22."

With two huge pear-shaped stones at the forefront, MGK explained the meaning behind the unique design of the engagement ring.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Fox's birthstone is an emerald as she was born on May 16, 1986.

Machine Gun Kelly's or Colson Baker (his real name), has the birthstone of the diamond as he was born on April 22, 1990.

Both Fox and Kelly have children from prior relationships, they do not have any kids together.

Fox has three children with former husband Green: Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green.

Baker has only one child, Casie Colson Baker, from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

BABY ON THE WAY?

As for Amy, Counting On fans speculated she's pregnant with her second child after her latest social media post.

Followers suspected the 35-year-old dropped a major clue that she and her husband Dillon King are expecting baby number two, after welcoming son Daxton in 2019.

Amy shared an adorable new snap of her holding her two-year-old son Daxton, both of them smiling big for the camera as they held onto a couple of products.

While fans were psyched to see her and her son looking “so happy” in the sweet photo, they were more focused on what she wrote in the caption.

Many believed she was dropping clues that she’s “pregnant,” with her note being all about “fertility” vitamins.

The Counting On alum wrote: “Info Is Power!! As a Mama and business owner, I’m always juggling so many things all the time it’s nice to know my prenatal multivitamins are delivered straight to my door thanks to @modernfertility!!

“These vitamins are backed by science and packed with biotin, folate, omega 3’s, zinc, and iron which I have a deficiency in!

“These give me life and I highly recommend!”

One excited fan asked: “Are you expecting again? Love you guys!”

Another tried to get the inside scoop, writing: “Prenatal huh? Does that mean...you know?”

A third confused follower wondered: “Is this some kind of announcement?”

Others said they’re “hoping” Amy and Dillon are expecting a second child and that a sibling for two-year-old Daxton is on the way.

The speculation that Amy and Dillon are expecting a second child comes just after the couple moved into a brand new house with their son.

Back in November, The Sun exclusively revealed that the couple sold their Arkansas house for $350,000.

Amy pinned the engagement ring as a red flag Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzUWq_0dt4qLDR00
Megan and MGK got engaged earlier this month and 'drank each other's blood' Credit: Instagram/Megan Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nw4Fu_0dt4qLDR00
Fans think Amy may be pregnant with her second child as they spot a 'clue' Credit: Instagram/amyrachelleking

Sister Thorn
6d ago

She loves the ring, they are very committed to ech other, there are no control issues...what ever happened to people congratulating and wishing those engaged a happy life, instead of throwing assumptions, and opinionated allegations at them to cause problems? Whoever that Amy Duggar is....Just Don't. Mind your own relationship and you won't have time to criticize others that are happy.

RarityStation51
6d ago

And Amy should know many things about controlling behavior, so she's not wrong....

iknowtruthismine
5d ago

Why are these selfish over-breeding pigs given forums where they can spread, glorify or defend their disgusting degenerate lifestyles in a world where we cannot feed the nearly 8 billion of us already here?

