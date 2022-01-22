Johnson Ferry Baptist Church to hold 2022 Polar Bear Run

First Missionary Baptist Church, of Franklin, is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program on Monday, January 17. Due to COVID-19, the program will take place outside. The program begins at 11 a.m....
Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville has announced they will be closed on Sunday due to illness within the congregation. You can watch Sunday's sermon that morning beginning at 10:30 on their Facebook Page and Youtube Channel. If any other churches or businesses are forced to close due to the...
The Sunday evening nondenominational service at the First Baptist Church at 303 South Edgewood will feature music by Haley Harris, who will have just completed a special show at the Amish Country Theater in Berlin, Ohio. Her fiance, Nick Gaglione, will be speaking. Nick is a certified fitness trainer and has his own YouTube Channel called Life with Christ.
King cake season means sweet treat productions at Paul’s Pastry Shop. You could say King Cake ground zero is at Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune, where they’re extremely busy this time of year cranking out king cakes. Gulfport organizations turn MLK holiday into day of service. Updated:...
Emmanuel Baptist Church is hosting an event with famous illusionist and storyteller Harris III on February 25 to inspire others to live a life of faith and hope, rather than pessimism and fear. Another goal for this event is to motivate others to live a life “filled with wonder and...
The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona food pantry was not open today as scheduled. Organizers say due to the snow storm they were unable to receive the food order they placed. The next day the food pantry will be open is Saturday Afternoon, January 29th from 1 to 3. Anyone...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Elm Grove Baptist Church and Ochsner Baton Rouge will hold a pediatric vaccine event on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer vaccines will be available for children ages five to 11 and any child receiving their first vaccine will get given a $50 Visa Gift card. Registration is required and can be made by calling 1-(844)-888-2772. COVID-19 tests will also be available.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It’s another virtual Polar Bear Dip for Alexandria Bay’s River Hospital. Development coordinator Claire Wakefield explained how that will work. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. People can video or photograph themselves running through a sprinkler, having...
The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, held the 53rd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition the weekend of Jan. 21-23at Camp Mountain Run. The top three patrols from each station were recognized with certificates, and the overall medals and certificates were presented to the winning patrols. With a total of 195.25 points, the Mello Yello patrol of Troop 35 earned third place. Achieving another 0.50 points for a total of 195.75 was the 777 patrol from Troops 271, 247 and 27. Achieving first-place honors for this year was the Wolf Patrol of Troops 83 and 72 with a grand total score of 205.
First Baptist Church in Grove City will have an event on the fourth Friday evening of each month – starting January 28th. Wholly Grounds Coffeehouse will be from 7-to-9 p.m. and will include music, coffee and treats. Pastor Aaron Van Duinen says everyone is welcome to attend the event....
Although one could argue it would be impossible for polar bears to survive in the Lake Havasu City warn winters, some wannabes gave it their best shot Sunday. The Havasu Boat and Ski Club sponsored the 49th Annual Polar Plunge Sunday at London Bridge Beach. Plungers began their intrepid feat...
As hundreds of students dove into frigid water at the Eakin Student Recreation Center, amid rain preceding an incoming winter storm, there was no absence of warm feelings. East Carolina University’s 26th Polar Plunge celebrated the anniversary of the Eakin Center Thursday night. For two and a half hours students took turns submerging themselves into a cold pool only to reemerge in biting wind and rain. It might sound like a less than pleasant way to spend an evening, but for staff and students it has become an important campus tradition.
It started 10 years ago as a request to Gary Matthews. A couple approached him about "doing the plunge" into Lake Carolina. He ended up waterskiing them to Sunset Park to jump into the chilly waters. This gave birth to an idea to raise money for charitable causes around Columbia...
Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, though, polar bears call it home.
First Baptist Church of Cornelius will be hosting free, drive-thru COVID testing clinics on Tuesday and Thursday, January 25 & 27, from 9 AM to 4 PM. Preregistration is not necessary but may speed up the process: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7065. Testing clinics will continue through February on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from...
Comments / 0