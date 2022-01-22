Johnson Ferry Baptist Church to hold 2022 Polar Bear Run

The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, held the 53rd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition the weekend of Jan. 21-23at Camp Mountain Run. The top three patrols from each station were recognized with certificates, and the overall medals and certificates were presented to the winning patrols. With a total of 195.25 points, the Mello Yello patrol of Troop 35 earned third place. Achieving another 0.50 points for a total of 195.75 was the 777 patrol from Troops 271, 247 and 27. Achieving first-place honors for this year was the Wolf Patrol of Troops 83 and 72 with a grand total score of 205.

