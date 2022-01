KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Loyola Wolf Pack continues to be ranked as one of the best men’s basketball teams in the NAIA, checking in at No. 3 with three first-place votes in Wednesday’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Loyola was No. 1 in the last two polls, but it suffered its first loss of the season in between the January 12 rankings and Wednesday’s poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO