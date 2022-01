We're nearly a third of the way through our cold weather months, and the rest of the winter is looking just as cold and snowy here in Minnesota. Trying to predict what Mother Nature is going to do in Minnesota can be tricky at best. (I mean, who would have predicted that we'd hit 60 degrees and then be subjected to 16 tornado touchdowns in Minnesota, just 10 days before Christmas back on December 15, 2021?!?)

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO