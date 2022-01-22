Berea man arrested after alleged domestic dispute

Register File Art

A Berea man was charged with strangulation and assault after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Clifford Barnett, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, failure to notify an address change to the department of transportation, and violating an EPO/DVO.

According to an arrest citation, a trooper responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arriving, the trooper made contact with the victim who said she and Barnett had gotten into a fight.

Barnett allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and shoved her into a wall. A citation stated the victim told police Barnett also broke the victim's phone (valued at over $1,000) across his knee. KSP Post 7 confirmed that an active EPO is in place between Barnett and the victim.

Text in the citation states Barnett admitted to pushing and hitting the victim and that he did not live at his currently-listed address. Photos were taken of the victim and the broken phone.

Other notable arrests include,

Chandi Jefferson, Lexington, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with first-degree possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence, and failing to appear in court. A warrant issued by the Fayette County District court in May of 2021 charged Jefferson with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Antonio Hernandez, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, no operators moped license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Jaleel A. Campbell, of Tennessee, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, and giving an officer false identifying information.