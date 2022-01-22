Co-Creators, Lord And Miller, Update Us On Clone High Reboot

Gentefied, the critically acclaimed and beloved comedy series helmed by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons, the streaming service announced last week. Chávez took to social media on Friday with a heartfelt reflection on the show and its impact, both onscreen and behind the scenes. The series, Chávez wrote, put people “into positions they’re so often left out of — whether it was a face rarely if ever seen onscreen, a director of color not often seen on set, a department head not often given the chance to lead, or a writer empowered and given their first credit … Those seeds blossomed and reached millions around the world.” Though Gentefied never broke into Netflix’s Top 10 series rankings following its debut, Chávez highlighted the importance of the show’s message and “small acts of revolutionary love.” “Metrics and algorithms will never measure the true impact of what we did here,” Chávez wrote. “Don’t let anyone tell you we didn’t succeed. We blasted through a brick wall and made ourselves known. That looks like a whole lot of success to me.” Read Chávez’s entire statement below.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO