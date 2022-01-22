ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

French Pet Care Firm Stops Selling Fish Bowls - They Drive Fish Mad

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - A leading French aquarium vendor has decided to stop selling round fish bowls because they drive fish mad and kill them quickly. French pet care market leader AgroBiothers Laboratoire will no longer sell any aquariums with a capacity of less than 15 litres and only rectangular ones, as...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
thesprucepets.com

Why You Should Never Keep Your Pet Fish in a Bowl

You have all the best new technology for yourself, so why are you wasting your time on antiquated bowls for your pet fish? These ancient pet torture devices only make more work for you and cause severe health issues for your fish. Here's why it's best not to use one for your beloved pet.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Gets More Exotic As New Rules Will Allow Legal Ownership Of New Pet Breeds

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove is about to become a little more exotic when it comes to animals. New rules are expected to go into effect next week allowing people to legally own new breeds of pets. Dogs and cats have always been allowed as house pets, and now pygmy goats and pot bellied pigs are allowed as well. “I love animals, so I think it would be something great to see in the city,” said Courtney Vasquez, an Elk Grove dog owner. “They’re really cute, they’re adorable,” said Elk Grove dog owner Kristen Haggins. “I can see why someone would want to...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Animal Cruelty#Social Animals#Reuters#Agrobiothers Laboratoire#European
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned.A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England which supply 60% of Britain’s CO2.US firm CF Industries, which owns the factories, blamed rising gas prices for making its operations unviable.However, a three-month deal struck by the Government and CF Fertilisers, part of CF Industries, saw the factories reopen and supplies return to normal days later. The Government provided financial support to cover operating costs...
GAS PRICE
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Thousands Of Chain Saws Recalled ‘Due To Injury Hazard’

TOWSON, Md. (CBS) — About 8,500 chain saws sold in hardware stores nationwide are being recalled because of a potential injury hazard. The DeWALT DWCS600 18-inch corded chain saws “can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. The recalled chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover, and have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. They were made in Mexico and sold between June and November of 2021 for between $130 and $150. The recalled chain saw (Image credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission) So far, there have not been any injuries or incidents linked to the recall. Anyone who bought a recalled chain saw should “immediately stop” using it, the recall states. They can contact DeWALT at 855- 474-5875 or email recall@sbdinc.com to receive a prepaid-shipping label so they can return the chain saw and get a free replacement. Click here to read the full recall notice.
ECONOMY
AFP

England lifts Omicron restrictions

England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved. Face masks were required in all enclosed spaces and, controversially, vaccine documentation also was to enter places such as nightclubs, football grounds and large-scale events.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy