Morehouse Parish man arrested after fatal hunting accident

BASTROP, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest that began as a welfare concern, but ended in the death of a Morehouse man. The family of the victim contacted the Morehouse Sheriff’s Office and mentioned they have not heard from their family member for approximately two or three days and wanted someone to assist with checking on him.

The victim’s body was located in a wooded area near his residence where he suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area, which was determined to be his cause of death. During the deputies’ investigation, they discovered 60-year-old Johnny Sanders became a person of interest due to discovering Sanders also hunts on the property the victim’s body was found.

According to deputies, Sanders was found to have been involved in the fatal hunting incident. He was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.