'CODA' director Sian Heder on making a film about deaf culture

By Spectrum News Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Sian Heder's new Apple TV+ film "CODA" follows a young aspiring singer who is the only hearing person in her deaf family. On "The...

Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
SFGate

Directors Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Aaron Sorkin on Making Their Films Personal

Art is unlike other media in that it requires its creators to share parts of themselves as they’re likewise primed for the supremely subjective criticism that follows. After all, no dentist is asked to soliloquize about how a tooth extraction reflects life choices. The directors of three of this year’s potential best picture contenders account for their recent work in the most personal of ways.
MOVIES
Raindance

Leading Female Film Directors and Producers

Equal representation is the only way for everyone to achieve their professional dreams. If women don’t see themselves in higher positions within industries, they may never realize their full potential or chase their greatest passions. These female movie directors and producers are opening doors for the women that follow...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

CODA’s Sian Heder on Directing This Oscar Season’s Little Indie That Could

The writer-director had to fight for years to make her groundbreaking movie the right way. With the Oscars around the corner, she’s still being underestimated. A full 12 months after premiering at a virtual Sundance Film Festival, where it swept the awards and scored a record-breaking distribution deal with Apple, CODA has entered 2022 as one of the year’s strongest Oscar contenders. It’s competing against bigger-budget, studio-backed fare, from art house hits like The Power of the Dog and Licorice Pizza to acclaimed spectacles like Dune and West Side Story, but keeps showing its strength. In the past week alone, CODA was widely recognized on the BAFTA longlists from best picture to lead actress (Emilia Jones) to supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), while the film’s ensemble received a coveted best-cast nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho to Work With Robert Pattinson in New Film

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho will reportedly work on the adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho will helm big screens again -- this time, with the help of Robert Pattinson. The Korean film industry immediately soared higher internationally soon after director Bong Joon Ho released his...
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

'Belfast,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' among Producers Guild film nominees

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Ten films enhanced their Oscar credentials Thursday with the release of nominations for the 33rd annual Producers Guild of America Awards, an honor that has historically predicted the big winner on Oscar night. Nominated for the top prize for theatrical motion pictures were “Being the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
Variety

Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Connie Nielsen, Karim Ainouz, Join M. Night Shyamalan in Berlinale Juries

“Drive My Car” filmmaker Hamaguchi Ryusuke, director Karim Ainouz (Berlin-winner “Central Airport THF”) and actor Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”) will join president M. Night Shyamalan on the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival. Also serving on the international jury are producer Saïd Ben Saïd (“Benedetta”) and filmmakers Anne Zohra Berrached (“24 Weeeks”) and writer-director Tsitsi Dangarembga (“I Want a Wedding Dress”). The international jury decides the Golden and the Silver Bear winners. The jury for the festival’s Encounters strand includes Mubi director of content Chiara Marañón and filmmakers Ben Rivers (Venice FIPRESCI prize winner “Two Years at Sea”) and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Directors Guild of America 2022 Nominees: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and More

Waystar Royco has prevailed! The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary for 2021, with HBO’s “Succession” sweeping the Television Dramatic Series category. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and “The White Lotus” all received nods for TV Comedy Series. Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video limited series “The Underground Railroad” is in competition with “Mare of Easttown” and Hulu’s twice-nominated “Dopesick” for the Movies for Television and Limited Series category.  Last year, “Homeland” and “The Flight Attendant” won for Drama Series and Comedy Series, respectively, and “The Queen’s Gambit” secured the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES

