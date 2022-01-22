'CODA' director Sian Heder on making a film about deaf culture

The writer-director had to fight for years to make her groundbreaking movie the right way. With the Oscars around the corner, she’s still being underestimated. A full 12 months after premiering at a virtual Sundance Film Festival, where it swept the awards and scored a record-breaking distribution deal with Apple, CODA has entered 2022 as one of the year’s strongest Oscar contenders. It’s competing against bigger-budget, studio-backed fare, from art house hits like The Power of the Dog and Licorice Pizza to acclaimed spectacles like Dune and West Side Story, but keeps showing its strength. In the past week alone, CODA was widely recognized on the BAFTA longlists from best picture to lead actress (Emilia Jones) to supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), while the film’s ensemble received a coveted best-cast nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

