ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ian Alexander Jr., DJ and son of Regina King, dies

By City News Service
mynews13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Ian Alexander Jr., a Los Angeles-based DJ and the son of actress and director Regina King, has died by suicide, according to multiple reports out Saturday. Alexander Jr. had...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Stereogum

Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman On Yacht Parked At Diddy’s Miami Home

Chris Brown is the subject of a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht parked outside of Diddy’s Miami home. According to TMZ, the unidentified woman is a professional choreographer, singer, and dancer and claims that on December 30, 2020, Brown lured her to Diddy’s Star Island home via FaceTime and drugged her drink. She then claims to have felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
heatworld

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: it's wedding time

Last year A$AP Rocky told the world he was head over heels in love with girlfriend Rihanna, and now it seems the couple are ready to show the world – with a wedding and a baby in their 2022 to-do list. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a blissful time...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Jason Momoa reportedly living in $750K RV after Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa appears to be living in a pricey RV parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles after his breakup with Lisa Bonet. The “Aquaman” actor, 42, was spotted looking quite comfortable around the $750,000 black camper van earlier this week. The RV is situated at his friend’s pad, near the Topanga Hills home where Bonet, 53, and their two kids live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy