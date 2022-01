The Blacklist is going missing for a bit, so discover these other great shows. NBC's long-running crime thriller series The Blacklist is in the midst of its ninth season, its first without star Megan Boone and creator John Bokenkamp, who each departed at the end of Season 8. The twist at the end of Season 8, where criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) seemingly revealed his true identity to Keen before she died, solving the show's central mystery, would have meant the end of a more grounded show than The Blacklist. But anything can happen on The Blacklist, so The Blacklist kept going, creating new questions and twists and mysteries. Season 9 is currently taking a break while NBC airs the Winter Olympics. Red will return on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c, going back to Friday nights after airing on Thursdays for the first half of Season 9.

