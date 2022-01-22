ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sources: Teixeira-Prochazka UFC title bout set

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will defend his title against Jiri Prochazka on May 7, multiple sources have told ESPN. Both Teixeira and Prochazka have committed to the date and opponent....

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jiri Prochazka aims to take wrestling to 'next level' by working with Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones for UFC 274

Jiri Prochazka is looking to add a star-studded lineup to his training camp for UFC 274. Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) challenges light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in the main event on May 7 and plans to get some work in with Henry Cejudo, who’s been coaching the likes of Jon Jones, Zhang Weili and newly crowned flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Independent

Dillian Whyte responds to Tyson Fury ultimatum ahead of purse bids for world title fight

Dillian Whyte is adamant he just wants “to go to war” with Tyson Fury and not accept step aside money to pave the way for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the WBC champion and Oleksandr Usyk.The Briton is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt, but with no resolution in negotiations ahead of today’s deadline, purse bids are set to be called, opening up the potential for a third party to promote the fight.The heavyweight landscape has been further complicated by Anthony Joshua’s rematch clause with Usyk, even though he has refused to rule out accepting step aside money...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cat Zingano claims Cris Cyborg is refusing to drug test amid rumors of Bellator featherweight title bout

Cat Zingano’s long-rumored title bout with Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. The Brazilian recently came out and announced that her rumored bout with Cat Zingano would not be occurring. Cyborg claimed in an interview with MMA reporter James Lynch that the former UFC title challenger turned the bout down.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Espn#Combat#Teixeira Prochazka Ufc
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
theScore

UFC looking to book Ferguson-Chandler bout

The UFC is eyeing a future lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, promotion president Dana White said Wednesday, according to MMA Fighting's Shaheen Al-Shatti. However, White added that the fight isn't a done deal yet. Ferguson called out Chandler on Twitter earlier this month, accusing the lightweight competitor...
UFC
thegamenashville.com

Sources: Fury to fight Whyte; Usyk bout nixed

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will meet in the ring after all. There was an agreement in principle for both Whyte and Anthony Joshua to step aside and forego planned bouts with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, respectively, but the deal fell apart, per sources.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to learn fate as crucial deadline arrives

Oleksandr Usyk is certain to fight a British opponent next in 2022 - and a key deadline is fast-approaching which may finally determine whether it’s Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.A rematch between Joshua and Usyk has been on the cards since immediately after their fight last autumn, which saw the Ukrainian triumph and AJ trigger his rematch clause.Fury, meanwhile, dispensed with Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte installed as his mandatory challenger.However, there have been constant suggestions that Joshua would accept an offer to step aside and allow WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO titles-holder Usyk to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury labels heavyweight rivals as ‘cowards’ as fight negotiations rumble on

Tyson Fury has taunted his heavyweight rivals by labelling them “cowards” as talks for his next fight rumble on.The WBC heavyweight world champion has grown frustrated in recent days after negotiations for either a mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte or an undisputed clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.Anthony Joshua has a rematch clause to face the Ukrainian, but the Briton has never refuted the potential to accept step aside money and wait to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk, though Whyte would also need to agree on compensation for this fight to materialise. And with little progress...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy