After receiving a guilty verdict, actor Jussie Smollett will learn his fate in a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 10. The latest update comes one month after Smollett was convicted on five of six counts in his hate crime hoax case, Fox News reports. The charges stem from a 2019 incident in which the former Empire star claimed he was attacked by two men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him before pouring bleach on him and wrapping a noose around his neck.

