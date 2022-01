While details are still emerging, there was a deadly explosion at Abu Dhabi Airport today, which Yemen’s Houthi rebels are claiming responsibility for. Three oil tankers exploded today at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), killing at least three people and wounding at least six people. The three dead have been identified as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani national, while there are no further details about those who have been injured — my thoughts are with all of the victims and their families.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO