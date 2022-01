An ex-minister who resigned at the dispatch box over the government’s “cack-handed” failure in its approach to Covid-19 business loans has said the scheme may be costing taxpayers “hundreds of millions of pounds a month.”Lord Agnew of Oulton, Boris Johnson’s former anti-fraud minister, told The Times that ahead of his speech, “I was nearly sick going into the chamber”.“This isn’t natural for me, I took no pleasure from it but the failure of Government to tackle fraud felt so egregious, and the need for remedy so urgent, that I felt my only option left was to smash some crockery...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO