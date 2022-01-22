This Guy Bought and Tested Every Mask Available on Amazon Prime

If there’s one thing that Omicron has taught us, it’s that the cloth face masks we’ve been using to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID-19 are now wholly inadequate. Indeed, some health experts have described lesser face masks like cloth ones as “little more than face decorations” in the midst of the rise of the Omicron variant. In other words, it’s totally necessary to beef up our face protections by getting N95 of KN95 masks. But doing something in the name of public health — like getting better face masks — isn’t something that should fall on the wallet of families. Thankfully, the Biden administration has released hundreds of millions of high-quality face masks and will distribute them at big box stores like Walgreens, Costco, Publix, and more, all across the country, as well as eventually community centers and soup kitchens so that cost is not a barrier for public health safety.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO