Just when I thought Disney Pixar couldn’t rip my heart out any further after 2009’s Up, 2015 rolled around and introduced us all to the masterpiece that is Inside Out. When I tell you that this film gutted me, it gutted me. Sobbing pile of ick at a full-grown 25 years old. They say that having kids will make you cry at anything but as someone without kids, I’d argue it’s more of an age thing. There was a time I could watch movies and TV shows and not be reduced to tears. Well, not anymore.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO