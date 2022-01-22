ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand...

The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
Van Morrison
Eric Clapton
TheDailyBeast

Eric Clapton Pushes Bogus Theory Vaxxed People Are Under ‘Hypnosis‘

In a YouTube interview with “The Real Music Observer,” Eric Clapton spouted a discredited theory that’s made the rounds in anti-vaxx circles, claiming people have been getting the COVID vaccine because of “mass formation hypnosis.” The nonsense theory posits that people only get vaccinated because they’ve been hypnotized through “subliminal advertising.” As reported by the Daily Mail, Clapton said he became a vaccine skeptic after experiencing severe side effects from his AstraZeneca COVID treatment. “I should never have gone near the needle,” Clapton said. “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.” The 76-year-old musician also discussed his 2020 anti-lockdown song, “Stand And Deliver,” which is a collaboration with Van Morrison. The anti-lockdown song includes the lines: “Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late.”
NewsTimes

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Insists He Just Loves ‘Freedom of Choice’

UPDATE (1/25): Eric Clapton — referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines and pandemic safety measures as “the thing” — insisted he was neither for or against actions and inoculations that will help stop the spread of Covid-19, but an advocate for freedom of choice, in part two of his interview with Real Music Observer.
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
Classic Rock 105.1

Musicians Telling the Truth About ‘American Idol’

American Idol turns 20 this year, but shows like Idol, The X Factor, and The Voice have arguably damaged the fabric of music. Watch Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor and others as they tell the truth about American Idol. “Don’t let someone say, ‘Sorry, you didn’t win the song contest. Go...
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
