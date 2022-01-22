ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

4 Rituals That Can Contribute to Your Wellbeing, and Why They're Important

By Ari Honarvar
hunker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAri Honarvar is the founder of Rumi With A View, dedicated to building music and poetry bridges across war-torn and conflict-ridden borders. She is the author of the oracle card set and book, Rumi's Gift and her debut novel, A Girl Called Rumi, is forthcoming in September 2021. Rituals...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghparent.com

Reasons why getting help for your fears and anxieties is important

Getting professional help for dealing with your persistent fears and anxieties is the single most important step in your recovery if you are experiencing anxiety. Many people are reluctant to get the assistance they need for various reasons. Making excuses for not getting treatment for your fear related issues will not help the situation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
TheConversationCanada

Yes, your dog can understand what you're saying — to a point

Humans are unique in their ability to develop sophisticated language abilities. Language allows us to communicate with each other and live in complex societies. It is key to our advanced cognitive abilities and technological prowess. As a developmental psychologist, I have extensively studied the role of language in children’s cognitive development, especially their executive functions – the cognitive skills that allow them to control their behaviour, plan for the future, solve difficult problems and resist temptation. Executive functions The development of executive functions occurs slowly over the course of childhood. As they get older, children get better at organizing their thoughts and controlling...
PETS
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Rituals#Stress Hormone#Compost#Harvard Business School#University Of Toronto
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Wyoming News

Many People With Asthma Have Mixed Feelings About Masks: Poll

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Although they report difficulty breathing and discomfort while wearing a face mask, most people with asthma still use them in public places during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. University of Illinois Chicago researchers conducted an online survey of more than 500 adults with asthma. They found that 84% reported discomfort and 75% reported trouble breathing or shortness of breath at least occasionally while wearing a face mask to guard against COVID-19. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Are You Lacking When Your Eye Twitches?

If you are like most people, you have probably experienced eye twitches, where your eyelid spasms for no apparent reason. While stress and fatigue are the most common causes of eye twitches, in some cases the eye spasms could be the result of a lack of nutrients such as:. Vitamin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy