Generark and their solar-powered generators that provide power when needed

wgnradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marketing director of Generark, Buck Buchanan, joined Lou to talk about solar-powered...

wgnradio.com

pv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-storage autonomous power generator from Spain

The Spanish companies Solartia and IED — experts in energy and electronics, respectively — have launched Arca, an autonomous solar power generator described as a robust and low-maintenance system that aims to alleviate energy poverty. The system integrates solar panels, power electronics, energy storage and prepayment in a...
beezzly.com

How Much Solar Power Do I Need For My RV?

Want to mount solar panels but not sure how much space they will take and what battery capacity you might need? We will help you out with that!. For the owners of mobile homes and trailers, solar panels are often the only source of energy they can get to make the whole construction run and functionate properly.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 solar-powered product trends of 2022

It’s 2022 and we need to get as eco-friendly as we can! We can no more continue living the way we always have, ignoring the needs of the environment and being insensitive to Mother Earth. Living a more conscious life also includes taking into consideration our energy sources. Curbing fossil fuel consumption has now become a priority, and we have a more positive energy source in mind as an alternative – the Sun! Solar power is taking the world by storm. Designers and architects are coming up with solar-powered products, homes, hotels, offices, and automobiles! Solar energy can be used to power almost every object we use in our day-to-day lives. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of product designs backed up by the sun for you – from a fleet of autonomous sail drones powered by the sun to a backpack with its own solar panel!
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: As Efficiency Rises, Solar Power Needs Fewer Acres to Pack the Same Punch

Utility-scale solar power today is much more efficient than it was a decade ago in how much land it uses, according to new research. The paper, by lead author Mark Bolinger of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is timely because utility-scale solar is a big part of plans to make a transition to carbon-free electricity, and because there have been few recent studies about solar’s efficiency in land use.
Nature.com

Solar power’s need for a carbon-intensive metal is set to soar

A paradox plagues solar energy: it is key to slowing climate change, but solar installations require aluminium, the mining and processing of which releases vast amounts of greenhouse gases. Access options. Subscribe to nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Portable hydrogen powered generator

Japanese startup Scitem is about to put a briefcase-sized hydrogen generator (pictured) on the market at a price of around $4,400. It is fuelled by replaceable hydrogen cartridges and has a 30W output. However versions with different outputs will be produced for the market. Scitem main business is producing hydrogen...
The Heartland Institute

Unreliability Makes Solar Power Impossibly Expensive

Many states and the utilities they regulate are talking about replacing their coal and gas fired generators with solar and wind power. For example, I recently wrote about how the crazy-named Virginia Clean Economy Act already has almost 800 square miles of solar slabs in the developmental lineup. See https://www.cfact.org/2021/12/27/paving-virginia-with-solar-slabs-is-a-bad-law/.
TrendHunter.com

Portable Solar-Powered Lanterns

Kuro Lantern was recently launched by Astro, a British lighting brand. The company creates its first portable and solar-powered outdoor lamp in an attempt to encourage eco-conscious consumerism. Astro's new lamp uses hidden LED light that focuses light downwards from its top. The Kuro Lantern is designed with versatility in...
Gephardt Daily

U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows

Jan. 21 (UPI) — U.S. superstores have potential to generate solar energy by installing panels on their roofs, according to a report released Thursday. With solar panels installed, the United States could create enough energy to power close to 8 million homes, according to the report titled “Solar on Superstores: Big roofs, big potential for renewable energy,” published by the non-partisan group Environment America.
Inverse

At the “Roof of the World,” solar power is a necessary evil

“Electricity would change all aspects of life,” Munira Niyozbekovo, 44, says, as she puts on a sweater to fetch water from the public well in the eastern Tajikistan town of Alichur. “We could wash our clothes, warm our hands in hot water, heat the whole house,” she continues. “We...
WMDT.com

USDA Rural Solar Grant Program Aims to provide affordable solar power for customers

DELMARVA- According to the USDA, Americans in rural Maryland and Delaware can expect lower energy costs – thanks to federal grants bringing more solar power to Delmarva. The agency says 10 million dollars have been set aside to help upgrade consumer solar power. Previous efforts were meant to help businesses and commercial venues but the latest batch of infrastructure funding will go into consumer homes and lower energy bills for those who apply for funding. Previous efforts had been focused on businesses and agriculture producers.
Nature.com

Solar power challenges

The transition to a low-carbon energy system requires a huge range of materials for the technologies needed. Now a study highlights how large the demand for aluminium could be with rapid photovoltaic adoption, which could have a massive carbon footprint if action is not taken in the sector. Harnessing and...
CleanTechnica

New “Solar Power in Your Community” Guidebook

DOE’s “Solar Power in Your Community” Provides Proven Strategies for Local Governments to Increase Equitable Access to Clean Power, Solar App+ Online Tool Cuts Solar Permit Time to Less than One Day. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released the third edition of...
Cape Gazette

Delaware Electric Cooperative solar projects to provide clean power

Seven new utility-scale solar projects will begin providing clean energy to Delaware Electric Cooperative members over the next three years. The nonprofit utility has announced it will purchase power produced at solar facilities to be built across Kent and Sussex counties. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and are part of the co-op’s continuing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Solar generating facilities near Hartly in Kent County and Greenwood in Sussex County will be operational this year.
Science 2.0

The Real Future Of Solar Power Is Space

If you believe solar power is ready for mass usage, you are likely an activist, in the industry, or one of the customers who really believes they are selling electricity back to the utility at the same price they are paying when they need it and it isn't being paid for by people in the apartments that we get told are better for the environment than single-family homes.
pv-magazine.com

Solar-powered battery gigafactory gets tick of approval in UK

Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council have given the green light to outline plans for a gigafactory in the English West Midlands, which is looking to attract £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in investment. The 530,000 square meter facility will manufacture high-tech lithium-ion batteries for the global automotive and energy storage industries.
lpgasmagazine.com

Targa to source solar power for West Texas assets

Targa Resources Corp. plans to source electricity from Concho Valley Solar to provide power to Targa’s natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Concho Valley Solar is a joint development between Merit SI and Komipo America Inc. Concho Valley Solar began construction of a 160-megawatt...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

