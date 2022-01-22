ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Media Make Case for Rich Bisaccia

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 6 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia has received positive attention in recent days for the success he had while leading Las Vegas in the latter half of this season.

The coach is being strongly considered to keep his position at the helm and become the Raiders' official head coach this offseason, much to the liking of team leaders Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby.

On Friday, sports television host Colin Cowherd became the latest advocate for Bisaccia on his show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cowherd praised the coach for his efforts this season and made his case for why he should get the official head coaching job.

"There's three things that Rich has done," Cowherd said. "He stabilized chaos, not just not losing -- a lot of times, the interim coach comes in because you're losing -- but chaos, stabilized it immediately. Not only won games, won overtime and close games, often on the road against teams like the Colts. Like really impressive situational football.

"And No. 3 is Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby, they love him. And that's the foundation of the franchise. I think I'd give him the job."

Cowherd also dismissed the argument that keeping an interim coach is a "bad hire" by listing examples of successful interim coaches in NFL history. He mentioned names like Marty Schottenheimer, Marc Levy, former Raiders coach Art Shell, and a number of others.

"The bottom line is Rich Bisaccia has a quarterback, so he's going to win a bunch of games," Cowherd said. "If the players like him, he stabilized it, he won close, that will give him a much greater chance to be a winning coach. They really have nice weapons."

The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
