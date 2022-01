BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels was once the favorite to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, he wasn’t. Now, he’s at least in the running again. The Raiders have requested a head coaching interview with McDaniels, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and multiple others on Thursday. It was reported on Wednesday that McDaniels and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Zeigler were no longer the front runners to take over as Vegas’ head coach and general manager, respectively. But the Raiders did interview Ziegler, and now they want to have a chat with McDaniels, so it would...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO