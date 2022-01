Decades of dedication by millions of pro-life Americans have led us to this moment. In the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that the Supreme Court is set to decide this year, the justices will rule on whether the State of Mississippi can enact a law limiting abortions after 15 weeks. A decision upholding the Mississippi law could strike at the heart of Roe v. Wade and allow states greater freedom to protect the unborn. While we don't know how the justices will rule, anyone who attends the March for Life can see that the pro-life movement has grown steadily in the five decades since Roe was imposed, refuting any notion that it is "settled law" in the hearts and minds of Americans.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO