ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Virgil Abloh Music Project Reportedly in the Works

By Jasmine Ting
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Abloh's legacy lives on not just through his contributions to fashion, but to music as well. Record producer Cardo revealed that he was working on music with the late creative genius before...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Miami Herald

Naomi Campbell Honors Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton Runway

Paying tribute. On Thursday, January 20, Naomi Campbell celebrated the life of late friend Virgil Abloh by modeling the late artistic director’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held at the Carreau du Temple, attended by “close friends” like Campbell, Tyler the Creator...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Telegraph

Louis Vuitton’s touching tribute to Virgil Abloh looked to the heavens

Kaleidoscopes - nestled on seats - greeted guests at Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris, a fitting analogy for the way in which the house’s designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month after a secret battle with cancer aged just 41, approached design. He was known for taking the traditional tropes of the house and turning them and distorting them into something new, unexpected and colourful, during his tenure from 2018 to this January.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WOKV

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Cudi
hotnewhiphop.com

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low Drops Soon: How To Cop

Virgil Abloh's passing came as a horrible loss to the fashion and design world. With Off-White, Virgil changed the way elitist fashion snobs viewed streetwear, and his work ultimately got him some incredible collaborations with the likes of Nike and Ikea. For the past couple of years, Abloh had been working at Louis Vuitton, where he was offering up some dope designs that helped propel the legacy of the brand forward.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

Tributes from the artistic generation that Virgil Abloh championed

As Louis Vuitton presents the late creative polymath's final collection, creatives he platformed share the most important lessons he taught them. In all the discussions around the legacy of Virgil Abloh that have proliferated in the month and a half since his sudden, tragic passing, a quality of his that has been repeatedly mentioned is his generosity of spirit. To his friends and collaborators, no ask was ever too much. And rather than prioritise his own advancement, his focus was steadfastly on bringing those that looked and thought like him up onto the platform that he built, recognising that his mission wasn’t one to be carried out alone.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Music Video#Wzrd#Asap Rocky S Long
hypebeast.com

Remembering Virgil Abloh’s Best Moments at Louis Vuitton

Though Virgil Abloh held his role as artistic director of menswear at. for almost four years, it often felt as though he was only just getting started. His was a total reimagining of the brand, which transformed every aspect of its visual identity – from its stores, to its ad campaigns, to its casting, and even the celebrities who became affiliated with it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection Gets Temporary Residency in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is honoring the late Virgil Abloh in New York City this month. The French luxury house has unveiled its latest temporary residency at its 104 Prince Street store in SoHo dedicated to Abloh’s last collection. According to the brand, its SoHo store has been transformed with the motifs of Abloh’s work, creating an immersive experience for visitors to explore the men’s spring/summer 2022 collection. A black-and-white checkered pattern on the floor references both the chessboard theme seen throughout Abloh’s collections, as well as the signature Damier pattern invented by the brand’s eponymous founder in the 19th century. Birch trees,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Cardo Teases Collaborative Beat Tape With the Late Virgil Abloh

A Virgil Abloh music project is reportedly on the way. Cardo Got Wings announced the collaborative effort via Twitter on Thursday, nearly two months after Abloh died at age 41. The rapper/producer told fans he and the fashion icon had been working on a beat tape prior to his death, and he had every intention of sharing it with the world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

Today, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. It was Virgil Abloh’s last collection ever for the luxury brand, and his unique artistic touch was palpably felt all throughout the show. Similar to previous Louis Vuitton debuts, the new collection live-stream presented as an artistic performance. It featured choreography, a diverse selection of models, and, of course, Abloh’s cutting-edge designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton FW22 Brought Virgil Abloh's Dreams to Life in an Archive-Honoring Tribute Show

Crowned Virgil Abloh as its Creative Director — taking over from Kim Jones — in March 2018, debuting his first collection for the luxury fashion house in Spring/Summer 2019. Season after season, Abloh shocked the fashion world with his reworking and reinterpretation of Louis Vuitton’s legacy, his ability to take the storied label into an inimitable high-end streetwear-meets-luxury realm of its own, and for how he continued to introduce collaborations — notably NIGO and the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 partnership. Now, almost two months after Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the visionary’s final men’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

Virgil Abloh’s Last Show

On Thursday morning, Louis Vuitton presented its fall/winter 2022 menswear collection — the last by Virgil Abloh, who died almost two months ago at the age of 41 after a private battle with a rare form of heart cancer. “When it’s all over and our time is no longer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Virgil Abloh's Sha’Carri Richardson Documentary Gets New Trailer: Watch

Making its cinematic debut at Sundance Film Festival this year, we just received our first look into Sub Eleven Seconds--a documentary centered around the rising Olympian-star Sha'Carri Richardson. Executive Produced by the late great Virgil Abloh, Sub Eleven Seconds offers an intimate peek into the ambitious mindset of Sha'Carri Richardson as she attempts to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend Louis Vuitton’s show debuting Virgil Abloh’s final collection

Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show on Thursday for Paris Fashion Week and J Balvin was one of the many celebrities in attendance. The singer went with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer and joined the front row of VIP’s which included Naomi Campbell, Tyler the Creator, and Venus Williams, per Vogue. The show debuted the final collection overseen by the late designer Virgil Abloh, who was a friend of Balvin. The Colombian shared a gallery of photos from the show, and captioned the post, “Louis Vuitton 2022 Paris ‘VIRGIL FOREVER.’”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Financial Times

How To Give It… with Joni Mitchell, The Beatles and a tribute to Virgil Abloh

Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles and co support the MusiCares Charity. In the run up to the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in April, LA auction house Julien’s will host a major sale of music memorabilia. Star lots include an original painting of Jimi Hendrix by Joni Mitchell (estimate $2,000 to $4,000), a beaded dress worn by Dolly Parton ($2,000 to $4,000) and signed guitars from the likes of Paul McCartney ($4,000 to $6,000), Tom Petty ($6,000 to $8,000) and Harry Styles ($3,000 to $5,000).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Virgil Abloh's legacy at Louis Vuitton will live on forever

The late designer’s last show for Louis Vuitton demonstrated how he turned the fashion house into a home for his community. Louis Vuitton is a French fashion house, but under Virgil Abloh’s four-year tenure as its creative director of menswear, it also became a home to his community of like-minded artists. Yesterday’s AW22 show — the late designer’s eighth for the house — served as a poignant reminder of that. Quite literally, in fact. Before he died, Virgil conceived of a set where guests would enter through a sky-blue porch, the kind of quintessential suburban American dreamhouse facade, and find themselves in a sunset-hued skyscape, peering over a giant smoking chimney and into a fairytale-sized bedroom. For his first Louis Vuitton show, Virgil built a Yellow Brick Road, a cinematic reference so loaded that it commanded to be taken literally. Now, for his last show, he built a house, the kind that Dorothy clicks her red slippers to get back to. Despite his constant globe-trotting, never-ending scrolling and constant communication — the idea of a homecoming was clearly on his mind. And though Louis Vuitton may be associated with travel, any seasoned traveller —Virgil included — knows that the best part of any voyage is coming home.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

Benji B on soundtracking Virgil Abloh’s final show with Tyler, the Creator

The Radio 1 DJ gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the late designer's swansong show, accompanied by an exclusive photo diary by Cosmo Webber. Fresh from congratulating Nigo on his debut show at Kenzo, which he attended along with Pharrell Williams, Kanye West and Pusha T, Louis Vuitton Men’s music director answers the phone. He is about to watch a three-hour performance conducted by the Paris Opera’s Gustavo Dudamel. In awe, Benji B (or Benjamin Benstead, as it reads on his passport) is processing his colleague and dear friend’s final collection that showed only days before.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

Virgil Abloh Has a Snowboard Collab Dropping Soon

Although a majority of Virgil Abloh’s work was mostly tied to the sneaker and fashion spaces, the late designer wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries. One evidence of that is this collaborative Virgil Abloh x Russell Winfield x Ride Algorythm snowboard arriving soon. Abloh’s latest project was designed in collaboration with pro snowboarder Russell Winfield to create a special version of Ride’s Algorythm snowboard.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy