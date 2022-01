It's easy to delete images and videos from Google Photos. Here's how. After you have uploaded a photo or video to Google Photos, it will be available across multiple platforms. Google Photos is a cloud storage service, meaning that, as long as your device can open a browser and log into your Google account, you can access those photos. You also have the option to delete any photo or video from Google Photos, and there is an option to download all photos before deletion. This is how to delete photos from Google Photos.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO