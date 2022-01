Destroying the magic of Wordle, one 5-letter word at a time. Wordle is the internet’s new collective obsession. A very simple game with a new daily puzzle for you to solve. Anyone can play by hopping onto the official Wordle site here. The game is deceptively simple. You have to guess a 5-letter word in 6 attempts or less. If a letter appears in green, then you’ve correctly guessed the location of the letter. If a letter appears in yellow, then you’ve guessed a correct letter, but not the correct location. That’s really all there is to it.

