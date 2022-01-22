What We’re Playing: ‘Cat Quest’ Is as Adorable as It Sounds

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Snowdrop: Oh my freaking god, how many episodes have they kept the girls’ dorm hostage?? It feels like all we’ve seen is a cycle of negotiations over the phone, the higher-ups screaming at each other, and Su-ho’s comrade threatening to kill someone. I don’t see how the main couple can have a romance at this point, after everything Su-ho put Young-ro through. Especially after what happened with her brother. I don’t even really like this couple. I don’t like the majority of these characters, so why the hell am I watching? No, nope, nope. That’s it, I’m done. I’m officially dropping you, Snowdrop. I’ll just watch Jung Hae-in in DP instead.

