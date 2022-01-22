ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Freshman Faces: What You Need to Know About Gunner Stockton

DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTerb_0dt3xvnp00

No one can say enough positive things about Stockton, whether it be his coaching staff, teammates, or school faculty. Many confirmed that players at the ADidas All-American Bowl gravitated towards Stockton and appeared to be everyone's quarterback.

He may push others in the room with recent departures and also may have to ride the bench for several seasons. However, Stockton will be a starting quarterback in college and will be a good one at that.

Here is what Smart had to say about his prized recruit that he has been chasing for the better part of four years.

"The recruitment of Gunner was really interesting. I’ve known Gunner since he was a kid. I’ve known his dad for a long time when his dad hosted me on a visit to Georgia Southern. Tremendous character. I don’t know if you could raise a finer young man. Of the attention-seeking people, he’s never done."

Here's what SI All-American Recruiting Analyst and Dawgs Daily lead editor Brooks Austin had to say about Stockton:

Feet set, pocket clean, vision clear, I don't think there's a more accurate quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He throws with touch, has an immense amount of horsepower from all angles, and having seen him throughout high school, his best setting is an actual game setting. Not routes on air. Though there's been a constant theme around Stockton at events like this one that stands out most about Stockton. Just watching how much other players gravitate towards him. Seems as if he's everyone's quarterback, not just Georgia's quarterback.

